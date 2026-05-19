Push to turn Wilbinga into Kings Park of the North

A growing community campaign is calling for the coastal bushland of Wilbinga, north of Perth, to be formally protected as a national park — a move supporters say would safeguard a unique natural landscape while creating a lasting recreational asset for Western Australians.

Led by the Friends of the Moore River Estuary, the campaign is promoting the vision of Wilbinga as the “Kings Park of the North”, highlighting its expansive coastline, dune systems, and relatively untouched bushland.

Supporters say the area’s environmental value is a key driver behind the push. Wilbinga is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, including endangered species and others found only in the region, making it a strong candidate for national park protection.

Advocates also argue that formalising the area as a national park would help prevent what they describe as an unsustainable development proposed near the Moore River Estuary. In addition, it would create a natural buffer to Perth’s northern suburban expansion and establish a significant green belt for the wider region.

The proposal has the support of the Yued Corporation, representing the Traditional Owners of the land, adding cultural and community weight to the campaign.

Despite the conservation focus, organisers stress that Wilbinga would remain open for recreation. Activities such as four-wheel driving, walking, cycling, and fishing would continue under national park management, aiming to balance protection with public access.

The campaign is community-driven, relying on grassroots support rather than political alignment. Residents are being encouraged to sign an online pledge committing to take part in a future WA Government survey, which is expected to influence the outcome.

A documentary titled Wilbinga will screen at Luna Cinema Leederville on May 21, offering an opportunity for locals to learn more about the proposal and the landscape itself.

Campaigners say the initiative mirrors a defining moment in Western Australia’s past — the reservation of Kings Park in 1895.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” the campaign states. “To protect Wilbinga now ensures it remains a place for future generations to enjoy.”

With much of the land already zoned for conservation and recreation, supporters believe the shift to national park status is both practical and achievable — if the community gets behind it.

To support the campaign, head to www.wilbinga.com to sign the pledge and reserve your free tickets to the documentary screening.