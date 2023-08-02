Eggs can be a feast or famine ingredient, it can be a challenge when a recipe calls for eggs and you either don’t have any or someone in you are cooking for cannot eat eggs.

Depending on what you are making, different egg substitutes will be more appropriate.

An egg can be used to bind ingredients, act as a raising agent or just improve the texture in sweet and savoury dishes.

For all substitutions – 1 egg = ¼ cup or 4 tablespoons

Banana mashed/pumpkin puree/apple puree/avocado

¼ cup of any of these egg substitutes will add density to baked items such as brownies, muffins and pancakes. They will also impart flavour and/or sweetness, so consider the impact that will have when using these substitutes.

Ground flaxseed or chia with water

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed or chia, with 3 tablespoons water is the equivalent of 1 egg. Mix together and leave for 15 minutes to form a gel.

This mix will bind ingredients and will add a nutty flavour. Good in pancakes, brownies and cookies as well as in savoury dishes like meat balls/meatloaf.

Yoghurt

It is best to use a thick yoghurt like a Greek yoghurt, otherwise it will be too liquid. Can be dairy or non- dairy. If the yoghurt is a regular, runny type, it can be strained through a fine sieve/paper towel/cloth to remove some of the liquid.

Silken tofu

Puree silken tofu in a blender (silken has a higher water content than regular tofu). This will make a moist dense loaf/bread/brownie.

Carbonated water

For light cakes and cupcakes, ¼ cup of carbonated water per egg makes an excellent substitute as the bubbles trap air inside and make light, fluffy cake.

Water, oil and baking powder

Use 2 tablespoons water, 1 oil and 1 tsp baking powder in place of 1 egg. Good for light and fluffy cakes and muffins.

Nut butter

Any nut butter can also be used in cookies in place of egg, ¼ cup per egg.

Aquafaba

Aquafaba is the cooking liquid from chick peas, or the liquid in a can of chickpeas. This whips up to a foam much like egg white, and can be used in place of whipped egg white.

Condensed milk

Use ¼ cup per egg. When using condensed milk, remember to reduce added sugar in the recipe.

Good in these biscuits – just use 1 can condensed milk, 250 g melted butter and 2-2 1/4 cups flour (any sort). Mix well and form into balls, squash and put an indent in the centre put 1/4 tsp jam in centre and bake at 180 deg for 15 minutes or until lightly brown.