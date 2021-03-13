Eyes to the sky at the Bullsbrook Country Fair!

The Bullsbrook Country Fair on 28 March promises to be an epic family day out with loads of activities on offer and will include a strong presence from the Royal Australian Air Force who are celebrating their centenary. A morning and afternoon aerial display from RAAF Base Pearce is sure to be a highlight.

RAAF Base Pearce Squadron Leader Steve Werner said, “The Bullsbrook Community has always been an important and integrated member of the Base Community since the commencement of operations at the base in 1939.

“The base established itself as a proud member and supporter of the local community and fostered a role as a ‘resident’ of the local community.

“The expansion of the population of the town and community of Bullsbrook with the recent new communities and developments has compelled the base to ensure that it engages successfully with those that hold a major stake in the continued and successful operation of the base and therefore its ability to meet its assigned mission.

“RAAF Pearce is keen to ensure that we maintain our place as a positive and contributing member of the local community and intend to strengthen our bonds with the local community throughout the Centenary Year and into the future.

“The Centenary of Air Force provides Air Force with an excellent opportunity to modernise, redefine and re-establish the traditionally strong bonds between the Base and the Bullsbrook community.

The 2021 Bullsbrook Country Fair will also be an acknowledgement to the Bullsbrook Residents and Ratepayers Assoc. Inc. past and present Committees, who have worked tirelessly for over 10 years for the Bullsbrook Community.

BRRA Vice President Anne Janes said, “We are excited to welcome lots of free activities which should make a great, low-cost day out for families. We have a wide selection of stalls which are supporting local business, home based local crafters/artisans and community groups.

“Entry is a gold coin donation with proceeds going to the St Johns Bullsbrook Volunteer Ambulance.”

Activities will include: live music, Eco Faeries, silent disco, photobooth, Old McDonalds Farm, Extreme Challenge Water Slide and Obstacle Course, Outback Water Slide, Bucking Bull, Dunk Tank, Progressive Axemen Display, Rock Climbing Wall, Mobile High Ropes, Austin Car Club, Swan Valley Wagon Ride, pony rides, and more!

“Swan Valley Rotary Club will be assisting us with parking this year. We are hoping that an improved traffic management plan will enable quicker entry and exit on the day,” said Anne.

“Patrons will be required to enter the fairground via three entry points and register with the SafeWA QR code or handwritten registry.

“If anyone would like to volunteer some time to help out, please make contact via the BRRA Facebook Page.

“We would like to sincerely thank our sponsors and all volunteers who work to make this event happen.”

The Bullsbrook Country Fair is on from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday 28 March, Great Northern Highway in Bullsbrook.