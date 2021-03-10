Bright future for Red Hill

On Thursday 18 February the steering committee for the proposed Bindoon mountain bike trail met on site to hear the very latest on this exciting project.

Just the night before, Chittering Shire Council voted in favour of purchasing the 78 ha property which flanks the southern side of town. The former sheep property, called Red Hill, will be purchased from long-time owners Ernie and Pat Parkinson, with the final selling price yet to be negotiated.

The group comprised of local residents, business owners, Shire representatives and mountain bike enthusiasts, were invited to guide development of the project by Shire of Chittering’s Economic Development Officer Euan Martin.

““We are delighted to see this exciting project progress,” said Euan. “There has been a strong show of support from both potential users in the mountain bike community and the local community who will get to enjoy the facility when it comes to fruition. It will be another great drawcard for the Shire.”

The proposed first stage of the project, which includes a car parking area, shuttle bus route, and kiosk site as well as 6-8 potential mountain bike and walk trails of varied difficulty levels, has been designed by Paul Neve and his crew from 3 Chillies Design.

Reading like a ski fields map, the trail network plan shows a long and easy ‘scenic’ green or easy trail around the perimeter, blue runs for intermediate riders and some rather hectic-looking ‘black runs’ to challenge experienced riders.

The Trail Head (kiosk and carpark )will be situated at the base of the hill to link the facility with town amenities and draw tourist dollars to local business.

Paul, who has been involved in Western Australia’s most well known trails including the Goat Farm in Greenmount, and Pemberton Mountain Bike Farm showed enormous enthusiasm for the project site, which he believes offers unparalleled potential due to the amazing topography of the land, and stunning views.

Importantly, design of the trails, jumps and berms will not impact the aesthetics of the site nor negatively impact natural flora and fauna. “We work with the land and use the natural materials present at the site,” said Paul. “We’re pretty experienced in working with natural forms and materials, and take into account factors like wind and water.”

Local business owners present, who are fearing an up to 40% drop in trade when the Bindoon Bypass is built over the next two years welcomed the concept as a positive economic driver.

Country Values Real Estate agent Amy Connell was enthusiastic. “I’m very excited to be part of such an innovative project, and I hope the community will get behind it! When the Bypass is built the town will need increased population growth to sustain economic viability. An attraction like this is ideal to bring more families into the region, and stimulate real estate investment.”

You can read more on the proposed plan at https://www.chittering.wa.gov.au/project-bindoon-mountain-bike-adventure-park.aspx