Classique française tarte aux pommes

‘Art in a Tart’ is the best way to describe this delicious creation. When apples are in season there is nothing more impressive than a Classic French Apple Tart.

Pastry:

150gr plain flour

2gr salt

15gr sugar

120gr cold cubed butter

1 egg yolk

40mls water

Apple compote:

3 red apples, cored and cut into pieces (I used Gala apples)

25gr sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

Pinch of cinnamon

120mls water

Topping:

3 or 4 red apples, peeled cored, quartered and sliced into thin slices (2mls thick)

3gr sugar

4 tblsp heated apricot jam for brushing on top

Method

Preheat oven to 200 degrees.

Combine flour, salt and sugar in a processor and mix till combined. Add the butter and blend till mixture resembles bread crumbs. Beat water with egg yolk and add to the dough.

Turn onto a floured board and roll into a ball, wrap into plastic and refrigerate for half an hour.

Apple Compote

While you are waiting for the pastry, put the apple, water, lemon zest and cinnamon into a saucepan and boil for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool before mashing the apple down with a fork.

Roll the pastry onto a floured board, then place the pastry sheet into a 22cm tart tin. Spread the apple compote over the bottom and then refrigerate till you have prepared the thin slices of apple for the topping.

After removing the tart from the fridge, layer the apple pieces (cut side down) around the outside of the tin. Start from the outside edges and work your way into the centre, overlap the apple pieces until you reach the middle and fill the centre with small strips of apple.

Bake for 15 minutes on 200 degrees and then reduce heat to 170 degrees and continue baking for another 20 minutes.

After removing tart from the oven you will find that the apple ends up slightly dry looking, so brush warm apricot jam over the whole tart to create a shiny surface. Serve with your favourite ice cream or a French pastry cream (Crème Pâtissière).