A surge in corflute signs lining the highway and polished brochures in the letterbox means an election of some kind is just around the corner! And in this case, it is the 2023 Local Government Elections, delivered via a postal vote, with ballot papers to be returned to the relevant offices by 6pm on Saturday 21 October.

Voting in LG elections is not compulsory and historically has a pretty poor voter turnout – although regional electorates tend to have a high participation rate. In the 2021 elections the participation percentages were: Chittering 35.5%, Dandaragan 45.2%, Gingin 37.1%, Moora 45.7%, Victoria Plains 68.9%, and City of Swan – where Bullsbrook falls as part of the Pearce ward – was 28.8%. I would like to say it is baffling why more people don’t participate in an election that arguably has more impact on their day-to-day living than state or federal elections, but I suspect the postal delivery method – and optional voting – has a lot to do with it. I might be in the minority here, but I couldn’t tell you the last time I posted anything. Unfortunately, despite the fact we can complete our tax returns and even enrol to vote online, we apparently don’t have a secure way to verify a citizen’s identity online (see this article from The Guardian for more). NSW attempted to use a system called iVote for the 2021 LG elections and the system suffered outages as more than 600,000 people tried to vote this way; the NSW Supreme Court eventually ruling the outcomes void and the election re-run!

The 2023 LG elections will see some of the most significant reforms to local government in more than 25 years put into action. The electoral changes, according to the State Government, are designed to strengthen local democracy. These include:

Introduction of Optional Preferential Voting , as used in State and Federal elections, instead of the previous first-past-the-post system;

, as used in State and Federal elections, instead of the previous first-past-the-post system; Direct election of Mayors or Presidents in larger councils; and

All wards in small councils will be abolished – with all electors having the same say in electing councillors.

Under the optional preferential voting system, voters number candidates in the order of their preference. You have the choice to:

vote for one candidate – by putting a 1 next to their name

vote for some candidates – by numbering several candidates in the order of your preference

vote for all candidates – by numbering all the candidates in the order of your preference

Optional preferential voting means that to be elected a candidate needs to either achieve a majority of votes in the count for a single vacancy, or a quota of votes where there is more than one vacancy to be filled. The hope is that as a result, elected candidates are more representative of the majority of voters. Under the current first-past-the-post voting system candidates have been elected with as little as 4.71% of the vote.

I suspect that voter participation in our Northern Valleys electorates will rise this year. I think awareness of the impact of council decisions – positive and negative – has increased, and now is the time to ‘be a vocal local’ – not once a decision has been made that you either don’t agree with or cannot change.

Remember, if you have forgotten to post your vote in, you can hand deliver your voting papers on Saturday 21 October, typically at the local government office – but please check with the relevant Shire before making this your default decision!