You have likely heard the buzz that a men’s shed has been in the works for Bullsbrook for some time now. After countless hours of dedicated effort by the steering committee, they are pleased to announce that the Bullsbrook Community Men’s Shed will be hosting its inaugural opening morning on Thursday June 13, from 9 am to 12 pm.

The Men’s Shed will be operating out of the Bullsbrook Museum Agricultural and Machinery Shed until a permanent site is sourced – but keep in mind this ‘temporary’ location is forecasted to be the Men’s Shed home for at least five years. If you are keen to join, don’t wait for a more convenient location — become part of this vibrant community from the very beginning!

The mission of the Australian Men’s Shed Association is to “bring men together, enabling them to lead a positive lifestyle while strengthening communities,” and this is precisely what the committee aims to replicate in Bullsbrook. Committee member Andy Seal explained, “What we’re hoping to achieve is to help men understand that they are not alone in this world – there’s a place for them to come, and be with blokes who can understand them and not be critical of one another. If you have a problem, this is where it stays. It doesn’t go out the door.”

Bullsbrook Museum President Wayne Charles is pleased to have the Men’s Shed Team on site, and hopes it will see more of the community utilising the area – which contains not only the machinery shed, but also the 120-year-old hall that houses the museum, and inviting nature playground for the kids.

Wayne said, “The hall that houses the museum was built for the community in 1904. It’s had several regenerations, including a church, a school, a CWA hall, an emergency evacuation hall… and now it’s going to involve more of the community, which is great – it is what it was built for all those years ago.”

Men’s Shed Committee Member Kenn Windebank also noted the future collaborative opportunities between the two groups. Kenn said, “The good thing about joining in at the museum is that we are offering some fresh blood to help them out. With sorting out their exhibits, and whatnot and bringing some fresh ideas and energy.

“It also gives us an existing structure of projects that we can get people involved in.”

You can find the Bullsbrook Museum and Bullsbrook Community Men’s Shed at 22 Turner Road in West Bullsbrook. For more information contact Geoff Liddle on 0409 365 011, or come along on Thursday 13 June – the men will have some sausages on the barbecue and will be on hand to answer all your questions.