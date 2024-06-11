Restoration works planned for Bullsbrook Museum

The 120-year-old hall that is home to the Bullsbrook Museum will be undergoing repairs in January 2025, necessitating the closure of the building for approximately eight months.

President Wayne Charles is putting out the call for extra volunteers to help with the mammoth task of cataloguing and packing up the museum’s contents later in the year in preparation of the closure.

It is hoped to find temporary homes in the community for some of the displays, with the City of Swan providing onsite storage for the other items.

The museum would also love to see new people join the team! Whether you have a few hours to spare or are looking for a long-term commitment, you can join the museum committee for just $11 and help with preserving our local history. If you are interested in joining or can assist with the packing up of the museum in a few months, please contact Wayne on 0497 758 528 or email bullsbrookmuseum@gmail.com.

Bullsbrook Museum is open on Sundays 10 am to 2 pm, adults $5 and children are free. The museum is located at 22 Turner Road, Bullsbrook.