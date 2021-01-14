Women celebrating women

Personal Trainer Alison Gooch’s final challenge for her ladies in 2020 culminated in the Little Black Dress party at the Northern Valleys Locavore Store in Bindoon.

Women from Gingin, Chittering, Muchea and surrounds glammed up and came together to celebrate each other’s achievements. For some, they had spent the year together yet it was their first chance to get to know each other in person.

Whilst Studio 77 in Gingin reopened late in 2020, some PT with Ali G clients continued to use the live Zoom sessions, having enjoyed the privacy, comfort, flexibility and convenience of working out from home during COVID restrictions. Training can now be done anywhere and at any time using a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Alison caters for all fitness levels and abilities and the exercise is complimented by nutritional advice, weekly meal plans and shopping lists, recipes, motivational messages and a supportive community of ladies, both online and at the Studio.

The Locavore Store was the ideal venue for the LBD party with its exclusiveness, space and core business being around fresh healthy locally sourced produce. Elegantly lit by candlelight with tables of fresh food platters, the store’s revamp sees a large shop front with the previous store space converted for events which is both intimate and spacious with the door opening onto garden and outdoor seating areas.

It was the first private event held at the premises and Alison said, “The ladies loved their tour of the Locavore Store, meeting inspiring owners Tamieka Preston and Trish Murrell, learning about the local produce and opportunity to shop at the party! Indulging in guilt free fruit, vegetable and cheese platters and drinks was the perfect way to end this challenge. The night was jam packed with personal adventure, connecting over hilarious party games and sharing uplifting personal stories.”

A client surprised Alison on the night with customised PT with Ali G labelled bottles of 14K Softies and Shrub Sodas. Made in Muchea by Araluen Hagan using local fruit and native plants, these low sugar drinks provided an alcohol-free gourmet alternative and can be bought in the Store. The flavours ranged from sparkling ginger beer; lemonade; and loquat and ginger soft drinks, to refreshing sodas infused with lilly pilly, strawberry and a blend of orange lavender and salt bush.

The colourful Locavore platters were made inhouse by Emilie Moore using produce from store producers, all sourced sustainably within 100km of the Store, and were complimented with dips and sourdough from the neighbouring Bindoon Bakehaus and Café.

Ladies were rewarded for their efforts with products and services by Alison and also donated by other local businesswomen including Tina Draper, Thermomix consultant; Danica Todd, Pyro and Art handcrafted gifts; and Bree Gavranic, Dermal and Beauty Therapist and creator of Soul Skin Science products.

Bree said, “Ali is so caring, not judgemental and inspiring. No matter which challenge I participate in, Ali makes it fun and always brings together a beautiful group of women who support and encourage each other. It’s not just eating well, a happy body or exercise for weight loss, it’s also learning about your body and improving your mindset. She has changed my life and my family’s life for the better. Forever grateful.”

All of these female-owned businesses thrived during COVID. They collectively share the ethics of actively living in harmony with our bodies and the planet and being the best versions of themselves and this was echoed by the ladies who also saw huge improvements in their own lives in 2020.