From quarantine to fringe world

Since gracing our cover to mark spring last year, local songbird Ezereve has continued her musical work towards improving the lives of others.

On New Year’s Eve her gig on the streets outside the Mercure Hotel in Perth for her friend’s daughter found her serenading those confined to COVID quarantine. The act of kindness made state news and mother Suzie Craddock said, “There was much applause…it was very uplifting.”

While flat out as a solo artist along with live wedding act Champagne Wedding Duo with Reilly Craig, she is stretching her folk wings for the first time to the Fringe World Festival this January, performing to sold out audiences at the Irish Theatre Club of WA in Subiaco.

Sally Newman, Director of Lyrical Infusion and Producer of folk cabaret ‘I Want to F@#k With You’ said, “I met Ezereve in the wedding industry and we have followed each other’s careers in recent years. Along the way she has shown exceptional work ethic edged with flamboyance, a little craziness and a love to do things for other people.”

Lyrical Infusion has a strong focus on promoting a more inclusive and accessible future in Perth arts and music. The rehearsal schedule for big theatre shows can be gruelling, testing and physically exhausting. Sally said, “Sadly this means performers with physical illness, disability and/or psychological challenges are often overlooked for such productions.”

“I decided to ask a group of professional performers to work with a supported cast and bring a cabaret show together that catered for all skill and ability for those who wanted to ‘shine’ and accept the differences that make them brilliant. The premise of the show is to celebrate who we are; to dance freely, show off our bodies, sing out loud and connect with others under one spotlight.”

Sally said of Ezereve, “She was my first consideration to come on board as the professional support to vocal leads, Stacee Parkinson and Maria Ciminata. Behind the sophistication and smooth sounds, Ezereve is excited to show audiences her naughty side.”

At only 15, Zane Houston is also debuting in his first Fringe thanks to Ezereve. Ezereve suggested Sally meet with her former music student and fellow Chittering local who remarked, “I could not believe the passion and gratitude of someone so young.”

Zane said, “It is an honour to have such an amazing opportunity and to work with Sally and the talented, fun cast. I’m so thankful for Sally’s guidance and the chance to perform alongside Ezereve. The show is absolutely hilarious.”

Sally summed it up with, “The success of a show like this is watching each performer grow in confidence and come together in friendship. Week after week the cast bring a smile to my face and I am so proud to give them this deserved opportunity to perform in a Fringe World Production.”

Ezereve said, “I have always wanted to be in a Fringe show and I’m looking forward to being part of it with the other amazing creatives involved.”