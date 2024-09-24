When miners dig in, environment and locals lose

Clair Medhurst

Retired mining lawyer, former co-convenor of Residents for Responsible Mining, member of AHMAG

As Chalice Mining attempts to introduce a large-scale nickel, copper and platinum group elements (PGE) project into the Shires of Toodyay and Chittering, communities and environmental advocates are growing increasingly concerned about the potential environmental, social and commercial impacts.

At the heart of these concerns is the proposed mine’s location high on the Darling Escarpment adjacent to the Julimar Forest in the Avon and Brockman River catchments ­­­which are areas of critical environmental importance. The project threatens not only local ecosystems but also the health of the broader environment and the community.

The region is home to several threatened and endangered species, some of which may not survive the pressures of large-scale mining. While the company promises economic benefits, the long-term risks to biodiversity, the local economy, and social structures may outweigh these short-term financial gains. Here’s why the community should take these risks seriously.

Environmental Impacts

Destruction of Julimar Forest: A Critical Habitat

The Julimar Forest which sits right next to Chalice Mining’s proposed initial open-pit operation and is also the focus of the company’s second stage of mining, is part of the internationally recognised Southwest Australian biodiversity hotspot. This forest is home to an array of native plant and animal species and the habitat for several threatened and endangered species including the Western Ringtail Possum (critically endangered), Carnaby’s Black Cockatoo (endangered), Chuditch (vulnerable) and the Forest Red-tailed Black Cockatoo (threatened).

Forest fragmentation and degradation through hydrological disruption from mine dewatering, 24/7 noise, and dust and light pollution from mining operations could disrupt breeding patterns, force wildlife into unsuitable habitats and contribute to the extinction of these vulnerable species.

Threat to the Avon and Brockman River Catchments

Another critical environmental concern is the Avon and Brockman River catchments, which serve as key water sources for local ecosystems and human communities. The catchments feed into the larger Swan River system, making it integral to the health of the entire region including the Avon National Park. Mining activities near water catchments are notorious for contaminating waterways with chemicals and heavy metals which can have devastating effects on aquatic ecosystems.

Nickel and copper mining in particular pose a significant risk of water pollution through tailings which are the byproducts of mineral extraction that often contain toxic chemicals such as sulfuric acid and heavy metals. Even with advanced containment technologies, tailings can leach into surrounding soil and water systems over time, posing a long-term risk to both ecosystems and human health. Massive waste dumps proposed by Chalice Mining also create a significant risk of acid run off into the catchment.

The Avon and Brockman Rivers and their surrounding wetlands provide critical habitats for waterbirds and other wildlife. Mining operations could alter water quality and disrupt water flow affecting everything from fish populations to migratory birds.

Social Impacts, Commercial Risks and Long-term Viability

Disruption to Rural Communities

The Shires of Toodyay and Chittering have long been known for their peaceful rural settings, agricultural productivity, and natural beauty. Attempting to retro-fit industrial mining into the area will drastically alter this way of life, bringing with it a host of social disruptions. Increased traffic from mining vehicles, noise pollution, and aluminium-rich dust are just the beginning and are already being experienced on properties near Chalice Mining’s exploration activities. The increase in industrial activity also places additional strain on local services and infrastructure, further altering the character of these close-knit communities.

Local farmers, many of whom have worked the land for generations, may also face competition for water resources. Mining operations use vast amounts of water, particularly in nickel and copper extraction, and this could lead to a reduction in water availability for agricultural use.

Chalice Mining’s proposal includes procuring water supply via a new multi-million-dollar pipeline from Alkimos – to be clear, this level of investment makes it inevitable that the initial Gonneville operation will only be the first stage of mining with mining extending into the Julimar Forest being necessary to underpin the feasibility of Chalice’s investment.

Impact on Tourism, Lifestyle and Local Businesses

Tourism is another major economic driver in the region for more than 100 years with visitors drawn to Chittering and Toodyay’s unique, picturesque landscapes, agricultural/farm-to-plate experiences, peaceful environment and outdoor activities such as star-gazing and bush-walking so close to Perth. However, turning the region into an industrial mining zone will irrevocably change this experience deterring tourists and driving away lifestyle investors, reducing income streams for local businesses who would see a decline in visitors, negatively impacting tourism investment and the local economy. The negative impact on land values could be significant.

And let’s not forget, damage is already being done through the lengthy exploration and feasibility process undertaken by Chalice since 2020 – placing Toodyay and Chittering in planning ‘limbo’ until at least 2030.

Damage to Agriculture and Water Resources

Agriculture has been the backbone of the economy in the Shires of Toodyay and Chittering for generations. Local farmers rely on clean water, healthy soils, and stable climates to produce crops and raise livestock. Mining jeopardises these essential resources. The competition for water, contamination risks, and the potential for long-term soil degradation all pose serious threats to the viability of local food-growers.

In addition, aluminium-rich dust from mining activities will settle on food crops, pastures and rooftops, affecting both the quality and yield of agricultural produce and the safety of drinking water. Heavy machinery used in mining can damage roads and other infrastructure, making it more difficult and costly to transport goods.

Economic Dependence on a Volatile Industry

Mining, especially nickel mining, is a notoriously volatile industry. Global commodity prices fluctuate based on a range of factors which are outside local control and communities bear the brunt. Prime examples are BHP’s WA Nickel projects – recently closed for at least 3 years, and the Ravensthorpe Nickel mine – recently closed for the 3rd time since opening in 2009. A community that becomes reliant on mining will find itself facing economic hardship when prices drop or when the mine eventually closes.

By contrast, agriculture, tourism and lifestyle investment, when managed sustainably, offer more consistent and long-term economic stability. These industries can support communities for generations, providing a steady source of income without the boom-and-bust cycle that characterises resource extraction industries.

Environmental Assessment and the PR campaign

Chalice Mining’s first stage Gonneville project is currently going through a feasibility study, including an environmental assessment via a process called a Public Environmental Review (PER) overseen by the State’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

Some residents of Chittering might remember going through this process before – a record-breaking three-year PER was undertaken from 2010-2013 in relation to proposed bauxite mining. In the end the proponent, Bauxite Alumina JV, withdrew from the process due overwhelming opposition from the local community.

It became clear in 2019, during the long process of updating the Local Planning Strategy for Chittering, that the WA Department of Mines is determined that the Chittering/Toodyay region should become a mining province, despite its unique environmental values and fast-growing popularity as an agri-tourism and lifestyle destination.

The EPA decided on a PER process for Chalice Mining’s Gonneville project in March 2024 – refer to this link: https://www.epa.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/Extract_of_determination/Chair%20Determination%20-%20Gonneville%20Nickel-Copper-Platinum%20Group%20Element%20%28PGE%29%20Project.pdf

The current EPA assessment process is not yet ‘active’ but when it is, it is very important that all concerned residents in Chittering and Toodyay participate by attending public forums and making written submissions where possible.

In the meantime, the local communities are becoming used to the continuing PR campaign by Chalice Mining in Chittering and Toodyay via their regular newsletters which pretend concern about issues such as Jarrah dieback – even though exploration and mining are the biggest causes of massive dieback spread in the southern Darling Ranges – and publicising donations to sporting clubs and community groups. This is the same as the PR bombardment that the Bauxite Alumina JV carried out in Toodyay and Chittering in the 2010s.

Conclusion

The risks associated with Chalice Mining’s proposed nickel/copper project adjacent to the Julimar Forest in the Avon and Brockman River catchments are far-reaching. Some of the impacts, such as 24/7 noise, dust and increased traffic are already being experienced just from the exploration activity witnessed over the past five years. From the potential destruction of critical habitats for threatened and endangered species to the contamination of vital water sources and the disruption of local communities and economies, the costs of this project are likely to be borne by the environment and the people who live in the region long after mining has ceased.

It’s time for a serious conversation about whether the short-term economic gains of mining are worth the long-term environmental, social and commercial costs. The communities in the Shires of Toodyay and Chittering made their views very clear about this back in the 2010s – they deserve better than to be transformed in the 21st century into yet another casualty of industrial exploitation. Let’s protect our biodiversity, preserve our rural way of life, and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.