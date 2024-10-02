Highland heritage

Kristi Jacklin’s journey to cattle famer stretches from regional Victoria, to the rugged coastline of northeast Scotland, before eventually coming to life on her Bindoon property, home to Thistle Doon Highland Cattle. It is a journey deeply rooted in heritage that not only reflects her love for the breed, but also her connection to the land and legacy of her ancestors.

Kristi’s father was the manager of Thistledown Farm in Victoria, and he was instrumental in the growth of the Murray Grey cattle breed in the area. “As a child, I was quite often found playing in the paddock of bulls with my older brother,” said Kristi. “My love for cattle grew from there.”

It was while dabbling in genealogy that Kristi uncovered a family connection that would eventually spark her desire to breed highland cows. She explains, “I researched my family as far back as the 1600s and was able to locate my ancestor’s clan land, which included Castle Sinclair Girnigoe in the Scottish highlands.

“And it was during this time that I fell in love with highland cattle.”

And what’s not to love? Highlands are known for being a docile animal that are low stress to keep and manage, and they also enjoy the company of humans. Highlands are the supermodels of the cow world, rocking a windswept look that – while stylish – does give off a vibe more akin to fluffy teddy bear than fierce beast.

“I made a promise to myself that one day I would own one of these amazing animals,” said Kristi.

According to the Australian Highland Cattle Society, the breed was imported into Australia by various Scottish migrants in the middle of the nineteenth Century. The first arrival of Highland cattle into Australia came on board the Sovereign in 1829, imported by Lieutenant Surgeon Thomas Braidwood Wilson. They made an appearance in the Melbourne Zoo in the 1940s, and steadily gained popularity. In 1988 the Australian Highland Cattle Society was formed.

Kristi’s promise to herself became a reality in 2022 when her husband, Mike surprised her with a little bull calf—Hector of Koonunga Hill, the first of what would become the Thistle Doon herd. Since then, Kristi has registered as a breeder and has had great success, including winning top awards at last year’s Perth Royal Show.

“2023 was a fantastic year for us,” said Kristi “We entered the show ring at the Perth Royal with Hector, and won the top awards and trophy.

“It was quite unexpected and not everyone was pleased – all the other bulls were far bigger than Hector, but he was just magnificent and positioned perfectly. It was a dream come true to be recognised as one of the best breeders of these stunning animals.”

Today, Thistle Doon Highland Cattle comprises four cows, a heifer, and a young bull calf, with plans to expand the herd further. However, breeding Highlands comes with its own set of challenges. “There aren’t many registered breeders in WA, so trying not to cross bloodlines can be difficult,” Kristi explains. “A lot of lines from the east coast are brought into WA to strengthen the breeding programs.”

Highland cattle are increasing in popularity – for breeding, as pets, and in the gourmet food market. Highland beef is rich in protein and iron, and lean without losing tenderness or flavour. It is a widely accepted rumour that Highland Cattle was the only type of beef the late Queen Elizabeth II would consume, and Her Majesty was herself an award-winning Highland breeder and patron of the Highland Cattle Society.

“We are constantly contacted for calves. All the breeders can’t keep up with demand,” said Kristie. Highlands are one of the few cattle breeds to have held their price in the recent cattle market slump. “Full blood cattle are selling for upwards of $16,000, and even unregistered cows are still fetching between $4-5000. And while they are slow growing – and heifers can’t be bred until they are at least 2.5 years of age – they will live more than twenty years and give you a calf every year from breeding age.”

It’s likely you’ve seen Highland cows while scrolling on social media – their unique appearance of prominent horns set amongst 80’s glam rocker hair dos atop of misty hills provide an appealing aesthetic. It is also likely that you have seen what is incorrectly referred to as a ‘miniature’ version of the breed – but Kristi offers a word of caution: “There’s no such thing as a miniature Highland. If you do come across an extremely small one, it is usually from bad breeding.”

Kristi’s plans for the future include opening up Thistle Doon as a farm stay, offering the opportunity to visit with the cows, or even paint their portrait! And in 2025, Mike and Kristi will return to the ancestral home of Highlands.

“We are heading to Scotland to talk with breeders about purchasing embryos and semen, hoping to increase the number of bloodlines available in Australia,” Kristi says.

For anyone interested in learning more, Kristi will be showcasing the herd under the Australian Highland banner at the upcoming Bindoon Show on Saturday 12 October. Kristi says, “Come have a chat and learn more about these majestic animals.”