I was fortunate enough to be given some figs from Koorian Enterprises when interviewing them for our cover story this month. When Tamieka mentioned the prosciutto made from WA pork and Borello marinated feta in stock at the Locavore Store, I thought this recipe would be good to try. Previous to this, my experience of eating figs was limited to my Gran’s fig jam!

These are usually served as an hors-d’oeuvre, but they’re not the daintiest of things to eat — take a respectable bite into one and you risk the combination of delicious fig juice and honey ending up down your forearm! Insert it whole and you are excluded from polite conversation while you tackle the tasty morsel (although for some, this may be a win-win!). However you manage to eat it, the sweetness of the fig with the saltiness of the feta and prosciutto is delightful!

Ingredients

• 6 figs, ripe but firm

• 1/2 cup feta cheese, or any soft cheese, such as goats cheese or blue cheese

• 3 pieces prosciutto, sliced in half length-wise

• 6 sprigs rosemary cut into 1-inch pieces

• Olive oil

• 6 teaspoons honey, warmed for easy drizzling

• Salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

Method

• Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

• Cut the figs cross-wise from the top, halfway down the fruit and gently separate to create an opening.

• Scoop 2-3 teaspoons cheese into the opening. Be careful not to overstuff!

• Wrap each fig firmly with prosciutto slice and secure with a toothpick. Arrange figs on baking tray.

• Lightly drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top each fig with a rosemary sprig.

• Bake in oven 25 minutes.

• Remove and discard baked rosemary sprigs

• Transfer figs to serving platter – remove toothpicks.

• Drizzle each fig with approximately 1 teaspoon honey and garnish with fresh rosemary leaves.