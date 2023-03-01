Seasonal fruits are used widely in French bakeries. Walnuts, along with apples and figs are often used in tarts and cakes because they grow throughout the French country side without too much care taken. Figs can grow between the cracks in pavements and from cracks in rock ledges; the weather is just what the figs need to produce beautiful sweet fruit.

INGREDIENTS

10 or 12 ripe figs

110 gr butter

50 gr roughly chopped walnuts

1 tblsp very finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 level tsp herbs de Provence

230 gr brown sugar (I used light brown sugar)

150 gr sifted plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

3 eggs (separated)

Pinch of salt

180 gr sugar

Zest of 2 lemons

5 tblsp lemon juice

2 tsp vanilla extract

TO PREPARE :

For this recipe I used a 24 cm, heavy based frying pan with oven proof handle.

Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

Melt butter in the pan and then, evenly sprinkle the brown sugar all over the butter.

Slice the figs into thirds, crossways, and place them onto the brown sugar and butter base. Where you can, face the cut side facing down.

Sprinkle half of the rosemary over the figs.

I found that fresh rosemary gives off a much better flavour than dried, so if you can, use fresh.

Place the walnuts over the figs, filling in the gaps as well.

In a bowl, combine sifted plain flour, baking powder and salt.

In another bowl, beat egg whites till fluffy.

Now finding another bowl, beat egg yolks and sugar till creamy. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla and the other half of the chopped rosemary, and beat well.

Add flour to the creamy mixture and beat to combine.

Gently fold egg whites into the flour mixture.

Pour over the top of the figs, smooth out and place in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, depending on your oven.

Leave in the pan for about 10 minutes after removing from the oven, then invert onto a serving plate. Enjoy this dessert either warm or hot with ice cream or yoghurt. This is one of the best flavour combinations I have tasted in a dessert for some time. Well worth trying.