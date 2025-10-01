Short and sweet

When Bev Murphy first laid eyes on babydoll sheep in an episode of ABC’s Landline, she was smitten. With their teddy-bear faces and gentle nature, she knew they were the perfect addition to her farm.



“It was just before my 60th birthday,” recalls Bev. “I said to my husband Joe, ‘That’s what I want for my birthday!’ So, he bought me two ewes and a ram, which I planned to breed and sell as pets.”



From that initial trio, Gindoon Babydolls was born. Bev now cares for around forty sheep and has a growing waitlist of people eager to welcome them onto their farms.



Babydolls are a heritage sheep hailing from the South Downs of Sussex, England. They are a dual-purpose breed known for their compact size and their famous ‘babydoll smile’. They are relatively new kids on the block, only being formally recognised by the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association as a separate flock registration (split from standard Southdown) around 2020–2021.



Babydoll fleece is soft, short, and springy, with a staple length of 2-3 inches, and micron count between 19 and 29. They produce a tender, flavourful, and finely-marbled meat — though these practical traits aren’t what Bev cherishes most.



“They’ve got lovely temperaments,” she says. “They are just a beautiful sheep.”



Calm and inquisitive, babydolls are well suited to small acreages, where they often double as friendly lawnmowers or pets. Their short stature also makes them ideal for vineyards and orchards, where they graze without damaging vines or fruit.



“They can’t jump, and they don’t usually stand on their hind legs,” Bev explains. “That means they won’t eat the fruit, but they’ll happily do the sucker pruning. They’re a great solution for enterprises wanting to reduce mowing and herbicide use.”



Babydoll sheep do well on pasture, with supplementary feed of hay, grain, or sheep pellets in times of drought, or for ewes when pregnant or lactating. They require similar health management to full size sheep breeds, including vaccination, worming, and shearing. Bev’s babydolls stand at around 55 cm tall, which is about the size of standard poodle or border collie (but they won’t keep your grass down!). “It is a bit like having a pair of puppies, really – although people keep telling me they are cheaper than puppies these days!” she said.



Bev has welcomed 19 new lambs this season, and it is what she finds most rewarding about breeding. “When all the lambs hit the ground, it is the best. You could just waste your whole day watching them. Once they start playing, they run around the trees and jump — such sweet little creatures.



“This year was a little different,” she said. “I haven’t had as many twins as I usually do. Normally I get a lot, but every breeder I’ve spoken to has said the same. And there have been a lot of rams! I’ve ended up with six girls and twelve boys.”



This year’s lambing season may just be enough to satisfy Bev’s growing waitlist, with demand for her flock showing no signs of slowing. “I’ve never actually advertised,” she says. “People just approach me at shows or on field days.” If you’d like to see the appeal for yourself, Bev and her charming Babydolls will be at the Bindoon and Districts Agricultural Show on Saturday, 18 October.