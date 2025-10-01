Over 100 acres of native habitat destroyed in Chittering

Over 100 acres of pine forest, native vegetation and wildlife have been lost forever in a devastating display of destruction in Chittering last month – the activity causing distress not just to residents, but to concerned conservationists all over the state.



The pine plantation which has remained untouched for over 50 years was recently sold to proprietary limited company, Bocalusa Properties Pty Ltd for $2.9 million. The new owners taking possession of the land on Djarlma Road several weeks ago.



On September 22 neighbours noticed bulldozers with drag chains were clearfelling — not just the pine trees, but all native vegetation on the block at an alarming rate. They alerted the local government authority, Shire of Chittering, and other concerned residents soon followed suit.

Muchea’s Natalie Vallance was horrified at the extent of the destruction at the site in such a short time, writing to the Shire, “I am aghast at the destruction in one day — approximately 50 acres. They started up again early this morning with the destruction. I am unable to find any clearing permit. Can the Shire PLEASE put a stop on this clearing immediately as that entire 300+ acre will be gone by the end of the weekend at this rate.”



At the Shire’s request, Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) inspected the site and viewed satellite imagery — leading to the land owners being issued a formal Vegetation Conservation Notice (VCN) pursuant to the Environmental Protection Act 1986 over the land. While this VCN instructs for no further clearing, ploughing, raking of the land to occur, bulldozers resumed work the following day — in full defiance of the law.



An ABC report revealed the owners believed they had done nothing wrong, claiming they had the right to harvest the pines, however imagery of the clearing reveals piles of trees and vegetation — with no sign of pine logging, or planned harvest.



Shire of Chittering President Aaron King said he had not seen this type of clearing in his lifetime, noting one of the only freshwater streams in the area flows through the property.



“This is a very strategic and environmentally sensitive location,” Cr King said.



“It hasn’t been used as a pine plantation for more than 50 years, which has made way for all types of natural flora and fauna to establish itself, including habitats for Carnaby’s cockatoos.”



The Shire issued a statement on Friday 26 September outlining their stance.



“The Shire affirms that the protection of our native vegetation is one of our key priorities, particularly in the face of current development pressures and the growth of our Shire. The removal of native vegetation without the proper approvals and permits in place from the relevant government agencies, can result in significant compliance action being taken.”



While the VCN could see the owners ordered to revegetate the area, along with hefty fines, the damage has been done. The 50-year-old jarrah trees cannot just be replaced. The native habitat has been destroyed. The echidnas cannot be unkilled.



Despite the notices and continued investigation by the Shire and DWER, works continued over the long weekend and it is estimated that up to 1000 acres will be completely decimated by the end of the week.