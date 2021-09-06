Rural Property Maintenance with BON

After a wonderfully wet winter our tanks are full and we are ready to welcome spring! Whilst the weather is still mild and our properties lovely and green, now is the time to start getting ready for the impending fire danger season.

It’s time to remove weeds and slash or mow long grass and remove cut material that won’t rot down before summer. Make sure to cut back overhanging trees near your home and overhead power lines. Cleaning out your gutters is good spring practice for both fire preparation and the cleanliness of your tank water. The Shire of Chittering requires all owners and land occupiers to have clear firebreaks by the 16 October. You can find a list of fire break contractors on the Shire’s website.

Check and service all your mechanical equipment, especially your fire pumps and generators. If you are not sure how we have easy how to videos available on our website, www.bon.com.au/howto.

Now is also a good time to check your irrigation and bore systems — after a long, wet winter now is the time to turn everything back on and ensure it is working — especially if you intend to rely on these systems in the event of a fire.

Prepare and review your emergency fire kit and update your bushfire survival plan by visiting mybushfireplan.wa.gov.au. The DFES website provides fantastic information to ensure you are adequately prepared especially if you plan to stay and defend in the event of a bushfire.

If you are needing a new fire pump, generator or someone to fault find your bore or irrigation system remember BON are your local rural living specialists! We have a team of dedicated people ready to assist, you can pop in and see us at Lot 4 Bullsbrook Road or give us a call on 08 9571 1314.

Early preparation is key when it comes to defending your property against fire.