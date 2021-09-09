International recognition for Jayden Martin, competing for selection in Asia Talent Cup

Jayden Martin is a skilled motorcycle racer who competes here in Western Australia at a state level. Jayden is currently sitting in second position in the State 300 Production Class, which includes riders from 13 years old to adults.

In an amazing achievement, Jayden was invited to Sepang, Malaysia to compete for selection in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. From 400 nominations, they chose 100 riders – with only 11 Australians and two WA boys.

The competition provides an opportunity for the most talented young riders in Asia and Oceania to make their first steps on the Road to MotoGP™.

Jayden’s mum Nicole said, “This is a major milestone in Jayden’s racing career and we as parents are extremely proud of his efforts.”

Unfortunately, the selection event has been cancelled due to COVID. The selection team will still be making decisions and choosing from application forms sent in.

Cancellation of the event in no way diminishes the success of being selected to take part, but it is definitely disappointing for Jayden and his team.

“It’s not how we wanted it to go, as Jayden won’t be able to properly showcase what he can do but he is still in with a chance,” said Nicole. “We cross our fingers! If he is selected it will be six rounds in Asia next year.”

“We will continue to compete here in Perth this year and see what happens for next year.”

You can follow Jayden on social media @jaydenm850.