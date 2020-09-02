Our sparkling songbird

Ezereve’s petite figure emerged with an air of down-to-earth glamour as she stepped from her 4WD. In a glitzy black number direct from filming a promotional video, she swapped heels for farm boots, guitar for bouquet, and black dress for a dazzling pink number. While straightening her crown, she gushed over the beauty of the surrounding rows of wildflowers — aptly named ‘Supermum’ — at her Northern Valleys News photo shoot location, Plantation Wildflowers.

At only 34, the Chittering Valley songbird and mother of four has accomplished a great deal. Her musical adventures range from church choir beginnings in childhood, to singing solo with the Perth Symphony Orchestra to a crowd of 5,000.

By personal invitation, Ezereve has also privately auditioned for the X-Factor and The Voice in front of star line ups including Guy Sebastian, Iggy Azalea, Adam Lambert, Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Delta Goodrem. She said the best part was singing Let’s Groove by CDB with one of her idols, vocal coach Gary Pinto.

Ezereve is a solo acoustic singer, songwriter and guitarist with a sound described as ‘free spirited, folkish Norah Jones with sass and a bit extra’. She is well known amongst the WA music industry and popular throughout the Northern Valleys and beyond – not only known for her angelic voice, but also her unique style, with racks of costumes as versatile as her song lists. She adores being dressed by Sandra’s Costumes, Creations and Alterations for all Occasions of Chittering and her outfits range from sequined gowns to peacock feathers.

Ezereve, along with Reilly Craig, form the multi instrumental act Champagne Wedding Duo, recently taken on by agents BBC Entertainment. She also comprises one third of Ukuladies Entertainment — a trio of harmonising roving funky mamas armed with ukuleles. A typical weekend for Ezereve at this time of year can include performances at up to seven events.

Ezereve knew from a young age she wanted to be a musician and was granted a scholarship to study guitar through her school commencing in year six. Following an unsuccessful audition for a specialist Perth music school, she found herself at a high school that did not offer ATAR music – it was not something that would hold her back!

Her favourite gig since the age of sixteen is singing at weddings. “It’s a real honour to play a part in the most special day of someone’s life,” she said. Collectively, Champagne Wedding Duo already have around 80 weddings booked for next year and look forward to playing the Ritz Carlton Wedding Open Day. Their 2022 calendar is also filling with bookings.

Ezereve takes life in her stride and laughs at knock backs, always finding an amusing or positive spin on the experience. She is a gifted entertainer with her own edge. Her goals are far from ego driven. She is genuinely passionate about making a difference to her clients and the world and rates her performance and success on the amount of joy she brings — and money she raises -— for others. Ezereve indeed translates to ‘helper woman and lifesaver’.

At 24, inspired by the idea to raise funds towards rescuing children from trafficking, she made her first album at home. Within 4 months, the EP had raised $10,000 for the cause. Ezereve’s second album Knocking on the Shore (released in 2014) raised $20,000 for World Vision Child Rescue in Cambodia. Today, performing is her full-time job and she’s amassed $50,000 for charities.

Her latest album #BFFme aims to raise $50,000 for Minderoo’s Walk Free initiative, a Perth based Human Rights organisation working towards combatting modern day slavery. At the album’s spectacular launch at Lake Karrinyup Country Club only one year ago, Ezereve said, “We just need 2500 people to buy the album for $20!” On that night alone she raised $5,000.

Ezereve’s family have been with her on musical journey – from the interstate trip for the X-Factor auditions and having The Voice visit their Chittering property this year, to performing on a stage built by husband Dan and joined in song by her talented daughter Ashleya (the eldest of her four children, Kale, Jewel and Elijah). Dan has been the passion behind some of her original songs like “The Angry Woman” and the family are also subjects of her blog and Instagram posts — along with 4 peacocks, 2 pet snakes, 11 chickens, 6 sheep and a lamb! Ezereve says, “The spag bog and dog food loving peacocks make me especially happy!” — living in what she refers to as the ‘bird aquarium’ alfresco area.

Earlier this year, John Butler popped up on one of her Instagram posts while she was recording down south with his touring sound engineer James Newhouse, also producer for The Waifs. The opportunity to record came about after a demo of her song Stay had helped a member of a drug rehabilitation program to such an extent that he contacted her 5 years later and offered to pay for the professional recording. She also recorded her first rap, Well Groomed.

Ezereve is no tall poppy. She is a modest musician and ‘super mum’, as comfortable in boots as heels with a cool, calm and collected attitude to match her soothing tones. She has found her niche in the wedding market and doesn’t need a school or television show to prove she’s got what it takes. She simply clearly does!

To purchase a copy of the album or make a booking go to www.ezereve.com, Facebook, Instagram #ezereve, email info@ezereve.com.