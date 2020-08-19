Perth Symphony Orchestra, Phil Walleystack and Band Coming to Moora

STORYTELLAH & STRINGS

Perth Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is hitting the road once again with iconic West Australian singer-songwriter Phil Walleystack and his four-piece band.

This tour sees a collaboration between Walleystack and an eight-piece PSO string section, with a specially curated concert which takes the audience on a mesmerising journey with Walleystack, accompanied by carefully selected visuals, lighting design and traditionally inspired contemporary edge works.

“My job as an entertainer is to take audiences on a journey, even if it’s just for a moment, through music, lighting and visuals,” Phil Walleystack says.

“The addition of the PSO musicians adds an element of cultural and classical fusion.”

PSO Founder & CEO Bourby Webster added: “This is a magical opportunity for our musicians to join Phil and his band on stage, performing his wonderful songs with regional communities.”

The tour will visit Bunbury, Moora, Northam, Kalamunda, Geraldton, and Albany, from 29 August – 25 September 2020, and will predominantly consist of free, ticketed performances to the public thanks to support from local councils and venues. Performances in Albany, Moora and Northam are supported by the CBH Group.

“Our regional communities often don’t have the same access to opportunities for the arts that Perth has, so we are really proud to support PSO and Phil for this tour, and excited for our grain growing communities who will experience this sure-to-be incredible performance by Phil and the talented PSO musicians,” said Chief External Relations Officer Brianna Peake.

PSO musicians will also visit schools and local venues engaging school kids and community members in interactive and fun workshops.

“I encourage everyone to come and hear Phil share his captivating stories and hear our musical worlds come together in such a meaningful way,” Bourby finished.

This tour is supported by the Minderoo Foundation, the State Government of Western Australia, Reconciliation WA and the CBH Group.

DATES: 29th August – 25th September 2020

WHERE: Bunbury, Moora, Northam, Kalamunda, Geraldton, Albany

TICKETS: Available via www.walleystack.com