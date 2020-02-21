Mango Smoothie

INGREDIENTS

350 g frozen mango

1 frozen banana (can use unfrozen if using frozen mango)

250 ml coconut water (or milk)

2 tbs natural yogurt

50 ml coconut cream or honey

METHOD

Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and whip until thick and creamy.

Add more coconut water to thin or more ice/frozen banana to thicken.

Use coconut cream or honey as desired.

Sprinkle chia seeds, shredded coconut or blueberries on top for fun.

If you have too many mangoes ripening all at once, cut them up and freeze (without the skin) to use later in the year. Ziplock bags are great for this, as is any kind of reusable plastic container. I like to chop into cubes as it makes them easier to portion out when frozen.

Mango smoothies are definitely my favourite way of using frozen mango and are a yummy, healthy treat at any time, but especially good for breakfast or after school. If you make too much mixture, you can pour into an icy pole mould – this mix makes the perfect ice treat too.

Look out for the Northern Valleys Locavore Store smoothie stall at this year’s Bindoon Primary School Fete and Mango Festival on 14 March! There’ll be mango smoothies a-plenty as well as berry and banana!