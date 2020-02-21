The Fathering Project comes to Bullsbrook

Founded in 2013 by Professor Bruce Robinson in Western Australia, The Fathering Project has since expanded operations to New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

Since foundation, The Fathering Project has developed a research arm, a library of fathering tips and resources and a core Dads’ Group program that works with schools to engage fathers and father-figures across Australia.

In 2014, Professor Bruce Robinson was named West Australian of the Year for his work across medical studies, and with The Fathering Project.

In June 2019 The Fathering Project was recognised as the Western Australian Men’s Health Award Winner, after having received endorsement and a $5.4m funding boost from the Federal Government in January.

The Fathering Project is an accredited charity under the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission.

You are invited to hear how the community can benefit from forming a Fathering Project Dad’s Group at Bullsbrook College on Wednesday 26 February, 7-9pm.

This is a fantastic opportunity for dads and father-figures to meet up, chat and be encouraged.

It will be an informal yet informative event for dads, father-figures and school leaders. It will provide you information about the role of dads, what The Fathering Project is and how they can help us in starting a group in Bullsbrook.

We recognise that some children’s primary father-figure is not their biological father but rather a step-dad, uncle, grandfather or someone otherwise connected with their family. We encourage anyone who sees themselves as a father-figure to come along.

You can RSVP to 0418 924 765 or just turn up on the night