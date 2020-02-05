Magnificent Moora Bed Race

Moora Community Resource Centre

The 19th Moora Local Drug Action Bed Race and Street Festival was a brilliant success on the 19 December 2019. Action began at 5.30 pm with the teams gathering at the town clock, and the street entertainment, live music acts and market stalls building their positions.

Matt Harding, piper extraordinaire, piped the beds down Dandaragan Street in a parade to allow the public to vote for their fave bed in the ‘People’s Choice’ Award. The beds were brilliantly decorated in this year’s theme of Christmas and politely reminded us all to stay safe over Christmas and “Don’t Drink and Drive”.

Racing began at 6 pm with eight teams; consisting of 5 members; 4 runners and one ‘patient’. Teams were: Central Midlands Senior High School, Moora Health Centre, Moora Youth Centre, Mavericks Football Club, Cooperative Bulk Handling, the Perth office of YouthCARE and some of the local Police Force, Combined Churches and Random Runners competing in paired heats. Wil Cooper and Mellissa Cameron organized the running of the races which were competently timed and recorded by Alison Goode, Andrew Brown and Milly and Jack Crago. The fastest beds then ran in 2 heats with the best of these, CBH and Mavericks, competing for the winning place, which went to the Mavericks Football Club.

The crowd cheered the teams on enthusiastically, the last race was a close one.

Winners for the People’s Choice for Best Decorated Bed went to the Central Midlands Senior High School. The Combined Churches bed won the Most Money Raised prize.

The brilliant Street Festival ably organized by Julie Walsh with numerous attractions for children and the child-at-heart, including the return of the Pony cycles, Dinosaur train, the Surfboard and the PCYC Fun Truck with its collection of bikes, scooters, skateboards, Sumo Suits and Bouncy Castle. The Digger was new to town. Face painting is always a happy experience and the Bubble and Balloon van was a hit also. Sax and the Single Girl, the Moora Ukes 4 Fun group and Kate Linke again filled the street with music and song. The entertainment continued on after the races and was enjoyed by all.

The arrival of Father Christmas, his little helpers and his jolly lolly bag saw a huge rush to the town clock. Our thanks to go Father Christmas for making the journey to Moora with the assistance of Bob Brooks and Travis Howe of the Moora Fire Brigade. Thank you also to the Moora Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the arrival of Father Christmas and the staff and students from Central Midland Senior High School, for filling his lolly bag.

With the departure of the children with their lollies, the Chamber of Commerce requested Father Christmas to draw the “Choose Local” winner from the vouchers shoppers’ had completed over the month of December. The winner was Colin Skipworth, wo received a $500 voucher to spend in participating businesses. This year, the Chamber of Commerce also sponsored a $50 Moora Gift Card for the businesses that “sold” the winning ticket. Congratulations to Melrose Cellars Cellarbrations.

Huge thanks to everyone for participating.

Local businesses and community groups cooked up an absolute feast. Burgers, burritos, sausages, crepes, curries, icecream and of course Rotary’s famous donuts were enjoyed by the crowds.

Cr Lynn Hamilton was busy walking the street and did an excellent job as MC and Madame Lash again did an awesome job of fundraising from the crowd and raised an extra $300 to support YouthCARE and the Moora Chaplaincy program for 2020. The Photo competition was won by Margaret Dines, for her superb photo of Julie and the Piped Piper, thank you to everyone for sharing your photos on the Facebook page.

As the weather had been extremely hot, rattling around in the 40’s, the Water Corporation’s Fee Refreshing Water was a bonus on the night — another big thank you.

This event is the main fundraiser to support chaplaincy in our schools. Moora has been fortunate to secure chaplains for Central Midland Senior High School and Moora Primary School for 2020. The $12,857.99 raised by the Moora Bed Race, will go into the fund to support our chaplains and their important work in 2020 and, hopefully, we will be able to attract another Chaplain, to cover Miling Primary School.

Our thanks to all involved in the organizing, racing, market stalls, food stalls, businesses, entertainments, Moora Community Resource Centre, community groups and the general public, who made the evening so successful. See you in 2020 for our 20th Anniversary Special Edition Bedrace!