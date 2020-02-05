Bushfire fundraiser at Nesci Estate Wine Farm

Businesses from across the Northern Valleys region have come together to support a fundraising evening being held at Nesci Estate Wine Farm, in conjunction with Scarlet Events, on Saturday February 22 from 5.30 pm.

A great opportunity to visit one of the oldest wineries in the Chittering Valley, this family-friendly event will raise funds for both the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park and our local volunteer bushfire brigades in Bindoon, Lower Chittering, Upper Chittering, Muchea, Bullsbrook and Gingin, who have had their own busy fire season.

There will be plenty to keep the family entertained with Chittering Wildlife Carers Inc. bringing some furry friends down, Lower Chittering Volunteer Bushfire Brigade will have a fire truck to explore and games for the kids and the Upper Chittering brigade will have a light tanker on site. The talented Jess Batten from I Love to Paint will be providing face painting.

Local businesses have been generous with their donations, with nearly $2500 worth of goods and services donated, including the food for the evening — meat from Northern Valleys Quality Meat and fresh rolls from Bindoon Bakehaus.

Shire of Chittering are providing some sponsorship and the use of their bus for transporting patrons to the event. There will be pick up and drop off points in Bindoon and Chittering.

$5 from every bottle of Nesci Estate wine will be donated to the fundraiser and there is beer and cider on tap, plus soft drinks. Please no BYO food or drink.

Tickets are $25 and you will receive a complimentary beer or wine, raffle ticket and access to grazing and dessert tables. They can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.au. Children under 15 are free but will still need a ticket!

For more information, follow the event page through @nesciestatewinefarm or @scarleteventsperth on Facebook or contact Jorja via email at scarleteventplanning@gmail.com.

Thank you to the following businesses for their generous support of this event: Bindoon Bakehaus, Growing Crazy, Premier Auto Air, Eco Gecko – Environment and Design, Northern Valleys Quality Meats, Northern Valleys Locavore Store, Bouchée Amour French Confections, Scarlet and Co, Sweet Treats by Rhi, Butz Mowing, Chittering Beauty, Chittering Driving School, ShaBo STUDIO, Nesci Estate Wine Farm, Outback Brewing Co., 14K Brewery, Fairy Floss & Popcorn by SBNY, SandWizard Sand Art, Matthew Landers, Scottalian Bindoon Hotel, Bindoon Mowers and Machinery, Bindoon Mechanical, Wafex, Perth Balloon Garlands and More, MillyBoo Designs, Reward Hospitality, Yaldon Orchard, Nikki Ormsby Photography RAEH Flowers, Treetop Guesthouse, Once Upon a Bow, Wily Weaves and Northern Valleys News.