Environment Minister at Jurien 2020

Alison Goundrey

In January 2018 a rare gathering at the Jurien Bay Sport and Recreation Centre led to the creation of The Tending the Tracks alliance (TTTa). Two years on and back in Jurien TTTa kicked off 2020 with over 90 participants joining a weekend celebrating achievement and planning the 2020/21 program, with presentations of diverse and innovative projects.

The highlight of the weekend was Sunday’s visit from the Hon Stephen Dawson, MLC, Environment Minister to address the gathering, present TTTa 2019 Volunteer awards and officially open the Wanagarren Track. The Track (a coastal 4WD track between Grey and Wedge Island) is a key TTTa project partnering with the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA).

The work, almost entirely undertaken by TTTa volunteers has focused on remediating vulnerable areas and establishing formal camping nodes. Previously unsafe and unstable bypass tracks have been closed off and measures put in place to ensure that the coastal environment is given a chance to recover.

From April 2020 visitors who wish to camp along the track will need to register with the DBCA. This adds an additional layer of safety to track users who will be able to be contacted in the case of an emergency.

This project would not have been possible without the collaboration and cooperation of unlikely allies. The Tending the Tracks alliance is a partnership between the Conservation Council of WA and four-wheel driving organisations across the state, TrackCare WA, 4WD Club of WA, Isuzu 4×4 Club of WA and peak body for 30 clubs, the WA4WD Assoc. Inc.

Supported by funding from the State Government’s Natural Resource Management program, the alliance works to preserve the natural environment, protect responsible access and by a works program of “giving back” remediate some of the impacts of off road activity. During 2019 additional to the Wanagarren Track TTTa volunteers worked with coast carers and Dandaragan and Coorow Shires at coastal remediation sites near Cervantes and Greenhead.