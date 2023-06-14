Lower Chittering VBFB recognises Max Brown’s meritorious service

On May 5 2023 Lower Chittering Volunteer Bushfire Brigade recognised Max Brown for his meritorious service at its combined AGM and 65th Birthday.

From the time his father tossed him a pair of jeans and pair of boots and told him he was going to his first fire — having only just completing his last day of school — Max has been serving and protecting the Chittering Community without expectation of reward or recognition for 49 years, 21 years as an Officer.

“It is truly rare to see someone contribute 49 years to a volunteer service, let alone demonstrate the level of commitment Max has given over this time,” said David Wilson, Deputy Chief South of the Chittering Fire Services.

“I have regularly heard members comment about the things they have learnt from Max on the fireground, at controlled burns or over a beer back at the station. His calm manner under pressure, sense of humour and quick wit will be remembered by all of us that have had the pleasure to serve alongside him.”

Whilst Max is currently stepping down as a Shire appointed Fire Control Officer, he will continue to serve and protect the community as a firefighter imparting invaluable experience and mentoring of the Shire’s next generation of firefighters and fire control officers.

As a life member of the Brigade Max is part of a small group including Phil Beales, Robert Marchesi, Hartley Read, Ian Hollick, Steve Browne, Theo Bekkers and Perry Read.

The Shire and his fellow Bushfire Control Officers look forward to formally recognising Max’s service at the next Shire Bushfire Advisory Committee meeting.

The Chittering Fireservices is currently seeking new volunteers. Interested members of the community can find further information at www.chittering.wa.gov.au/joinabrigade.