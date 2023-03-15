Pomegranates are considered as the ‘fruits of paradise’ in ancient cultures. It’s not only the unique combination of crunchiness and juiciness but also the nutritional value that makes them so tempting and irresistible. Traditionally, pomegranates are known as a symbol of health and the benefits which come from eating pomegranates are too many to mention, but might be worth your while reading about when you have time.

Because the pomegranate is such a colourful and rich looking fruit, it would be a pity to not utilise it when it’s available ; so here we have a simple and tasty way to use it with lamb chops.

INGREDIENTS:

6 or 8 lamb chops

3 tsp fennel seeds

2 tblsp olive oil

2/3 cup of pomegranate seeds

1/2 cup crumbled fetta

1/4 cup diced black olives

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tblsp chopped flat leaf parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

TO PREPARE: