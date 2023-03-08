Long term owners of the Mogumber Tavern, Ken and Pearl Harrison have sold the establishment to local community group the Mogumber Outback Club Inc.

Mr and Mrs Harrison have been the friendly faces behind the bar for many years. They originally leased the property, taking on the liquor licence when closure in the 2000s was a threat. In 2010 they purchased the property outright.

The town of Mogumber became famous for bull riding as the Harrison’s hosted many events in their outdoor arena. The events gave new riders the opportunity to give the sport a go in a more intimate setting, while giving experienced riders another chance to master their skills.

A humble couple, they are never ones to blow their own trumpet, but their generosity to community and travellers didn’t go unnoticed. If you needed help they were there. If you ran out of fuel on the Bindoon-Moora road, Ken would give you a top up with a jerry can. Need a lift? Their chariot appeared. Or even if you just needed someone to talk to, the Harrisons’ friendly faces would be behind the bar to listen. While Ken and Pearl say goodbye to the hospitality industry, it’s not goodbye to Mogumber as the couple plan to stay on living in the town.

The Mogumber Outback Club Inc are progressing through their first phase of renovations. The community took this opportunity to give the historic building a facelift. Many local contractors have been involved in repairs and volunteers have also been pitching in. The community looks forward to sharing pictures of progress and announcing the opening of The Mogumber Hub in the near future!