Blueberries are grown throughout the Northern Valleys region and while much of the fruit is packed and sent all over the country you can buy marvellously healthy fresh blueberries locally. Just south of Bindoon Blueberry Bliss (Troy and Tracie Easter) offer fruit at their roadside trailer – and berries from Berry Sweet are available from their shop in Bullsbrook and at the Northern Valleys Locavore Store.

This recipe comes from the kitchen of Tracie Easter, Blueberry Bliss

• 30g cooked wild rice

• 300g cooked Northern Valleys lamb fillets (or left over lamb roast, sliced thickly)

• 100g Loose Leaf Lettuce baby spinach leaves

• 50g local pecan nuts, toasted

• Half small red onion, sliced

• 1 punnet Bindoon blueberries

• 2 tbsp chopped chives

Toss together all ingredients in a large bowl.

Drizzle over Bindoon Blueberry Vinaigrette (below). Serves 2-3)

Bindoon Blueberry Vinaigrette

• Half punnet Bindoon blueberries

• 1 small clove garlic, chopped

• 1 tsp red onion, chopped

• 1 tsp sugar or 1 tbsp maple syrup

• 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

• 2-4 tbsp Northern Valleys extra virgin olive oil

Blend first 5 ingredients until liquified. Drizzle the olive oil into this until desired consistency. Makes about half a cup (a dash of fresh lime juice and a tablespoon of mustard powder can also be blended in).