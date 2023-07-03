Long-time Bullsbrook resident Graeme Crofts celebrated his 80th birthday on March 14, the occasion a perfect reason to gather his large family from far and wide for a celebration at the Bullsbrook RSL.

Graeme, his wife Kathy and their four children moved to Bullsbrook in 1976, on Graeme’s 33rd birthday.

“I’d always had a bit of a yearning for some acres,” said Graeme. “We lived in a caravan for a while, had a garage built and moved into that.

“We got our house nearly finished then the builder went bust! I took some leave from work and managed to get it finished.”

“Four kids, no power for six months, no water!” adds Kathy. “But we got by.”

Graeme had a long career with Telstra as a technical officer, travelling all over the state and had a residential position in Roebourne before settling in Bullsbrook.

“It was a little village back then, you knew everyone,” said Graeme. “The RAAF Base was very active. I was able to become an honorary member on base because I’d served in the Army Reserve. They had the best entertainment, the balls, pay night raffles – it was great.”

Both Graeme and Kathy have been active members of the community, from foundation members of the Bullsbrook Bowling Club to playing tennis, fighting fires, and driving ambulances. There is little they haven’t been involved in!

“You realise it’s up to the locals to get up and make a success of it,” explains Kathy.

Graeme’s primary interest these days is playing golf with Chequers Golf Club, and his involvement with the Bullsbrook RSL, which provided the perfect venue to host his 80th celebration. In addition to their four children, Graeme and Kathy have 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren and have a large extended family.

“I was born in Leederville into a big home. My grandparents, my mum, her two sisters — and their families — all living in one big house. Every time a daughter got married, grandpa would put another two rooms on! That was the story…” explains Graeme.

“It’s quite difficult to get to see my sister and all the cousins I grew up with. I thought well I’m 80, time to think about saying g’day to all these people. I sent out an invitation along the lines of ‘I always promised to buy you a drink but never got around to it, so now’s your chance!’ Nearly all of them turned up.”

When asked what wisdom he has to impart on this milestone occasion, Graeme replied, “Do what you want to, while you can.

“I probably got the best advice from a financial advisor after my redundancy – I went in thinking I’d better start an investment portfolio — he got the whiteboard out and did the sums, and said, ‘My advice to you is take your money downstairs to the credit union and travel — while you can still carry a suitcase and climb stairs. So, we did.”

Graeme and Kathy have covered every inch of the globe since retirement. From China to Route 66, and their annual pilgrimage to Port Smith in the state’s north to escape the winter chill; their Bullsbrook home — and family close by — always waiting upon their return.

“We class ourselves as blessed,” says Kathy. “We have two children still in Bullsbrook, one in Gingin and one just at the end of Neaves Road! We have a lot of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and we get to see them all.”

Graeme is stepping into his latest chapter, with good spirits, remarking, “Making 80 was good —I finally got my OBE (Over Bloody Eighty)!”