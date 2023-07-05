By the time you read this, the three Marri trees in Muchea may have been destroyed by the Shire of Chittering, in its ignorance and flawed process of decision making to provide a facility currently at a cost of $5.5m to ratepayers.

Limited information provided to ratepayers and not consulting with the broader community have resulted in this painful conclusion. This result could have been prevented if councillors looked at the project in more detail to consider the environmental impacts and consider their own Biodiversity Strategy.

Clearly during the meetings of the Reference Group it was noted that the site in question was restricted in size. However, additional push for improved netball facilities was somehow agreed to — with the knowledge that the three Marri trees would be destroyed, also knowing that local residents had a strong view of the importance of these trees.

But, it appears the Reference Group — consisting of Muchea residents, a Councillor as chairperson, and then Councillors King and Hughes at the October 2021 meeting — does not care about the loss of these three important trees!

At the recent meeting of council Cr King advised that I was, “Wasting my time.”

Maybe if council spent more of their time on these issues, I would not have to ‘waste’ mine. Have I, and many others, been wasting my time over the years volunteering and meeting people in Chittering, developing an understanding of the values of our community? Perhaps Cr King might reflect on this issue, and find a better way forward when making future decisions.

Unfortunately, in taking my time to attend a council meeting to have my say, I was met with a group of councillors who were mute! In seeking some vital correspondence in relation to this sorry saga, two councillors who participated in the Muchea Recreation Centre Reference Group could not respond to my question — this is the second time I have asked for the information from councillors!

This vital information in understanding how five courts became necessary was unknown to Cr King — he suggested the ‘correspondence and feedback’ may have been verbal – I don’t think an architect would act on verbal feedback!

So, to summarise why we believe the trees were, or are, worth our time.

• 21 Marri trees within the Recreation Centre precinct are listed by the National Trust as trees of National Significance.

• Evidence to support the need to provide five netball courts is not included in any minutes of the Reference Group or the Shire of Chittering. On what basis did councillors make a decision to remove the heritage listed trees and increase the cost budget by building 2 new courts?

• The three trees in question are 100 plus years old.

• Marri (Corymbia calophylla) has been declared and acknowledged within the list of Threatened Ecological Communities (TEC’s) by the WA Government.

• The Shire of Chittering has a Local Biodiversity Strategy, however it is not apparent that this document has been taken into consideration.

• The Shire of Chittering have not, and despite our requests, will not submit an application to the Department of Water and Environment Regulation (DWER), who have noted that they do not provide advice on whether to submit or not. However if illegal clearing occurs a fine will be issued.

• Social surroundings: The Environmental Protection Act (EPA) defines environment as ‘living things, their physical, biological and social surroundings and the interactions between all of these’. The EPA objectives with respect to social surroundings aims to recognise its importance and to protect social surroundings from significant harm.

• The township of Muchea has a unique backdrop of mature trees, not often found in settled areas anywhere in Western Australia.

• This unnecessary vandalism indicates a lack of thought for the future or respect for the value of trees, albeit just three trees.