From club racing to national competition

Young motorcycle racer Lewis Birkle is set to step up to national competition in 2026 after securing a place in an elite junior development program.



Lewis has been selected to compete in the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, a national junior road racing competition that runs alongside the Australian Superbike Championship, and forms part of the recognised pathway toward international competition. The program is open to riders aged 11 to 16 years, and is considered a key development step for young motorcycle racers.



Lewis was the only Western Australian rider to attend the recent selection event and may be the sole WA competitor in the Cup next season.

“I’m super excited to be able to take part in the OJC in 2026,” Lewis said. “Being the only rider from WA at selections made me feel pretty proud. I’m really looking forward to getting out on the track next year and seeing how I go.”



Selections involved more than outright speed, with riders assessed on adaptability, learning ability and professionalism. For Lewis, it also meant stepping onto a much bigger bike than he was used to.



“At the selections I rode a Yamaha R15, which was way bigger than anything I’d ridden before,” he said. “I was a bit sketchy at the start, but after a few laps I got more comfortable and ended up with some lap times I was really happy with. I know I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m excited for the challenge.”



The experience was also Lewis’s first real taste of interstate competition.



“I flew to Melbourne with my dad, then we drove a couple of hours to the track. The coaches and mechanics were great, but I learnt the most from actually riding — braking, turning, accelerating, and figuring out how the bike reacts.”



The Oceania Junior Cup includes four championship rounds, an official coaching event, and a mix of on-track and classroom sessions covering bike setup, fitness, media training, and professional conduct. Riders are mentored by former 500cc race winner Garry McCoy, and are expected to complete assignments and media commitments throughout the season.



Lewis’s mum, Samantha Birkle, said the family was proud of what he has achieved so far.



“Lewis has natural speed, but his coachability is his biggest strength,” she said. “He listens, takes feedback on board, and doesn’t let setbacks get to him. It’s nerve-wracking as a parent, but he’s a sensible rider who builds steadily rather than rushing.”



Lewis only began competing at the start of 2025, making his selection into the program a rapid progression. The commitment has been significant, both in time and cost.



“We’ve already spent a small fortune on bikes, tyres, safety gear and entry fees,” Sam said. “But his club has been incredibly supportive, and we’re very grateful for that.”



The family are making 2026 a year of travel across Australia, incorporating Lewis’s race rounds along the way. “We’re all in,” Sam said. “It’s a big commitment, but it’s an opportunity we’re excited to make the most of.”