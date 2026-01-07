Country to coast

As the heady heat of January descends over the Northern Valleys, the festive season finished and the harvest nearly complete, the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean beckon, and the coast is flooded with parched and dust-weary rural residents and farmers seeking a quiet refuge from the flies and the fires.



For many, it’s an annual pilgrimage for a week or two spent in suspended time, sunburnt and salty — reading, relaxing, and recharging before the new year begins in earnest. That is, of course, if you can find a place to stay.



It was back in 2014 that Craig and Karen Hyne, owners of the then newly rebranded Country Values Real Estate, saw the opportunity to tap into the holiday-maker market and diversify their business into holiday rentals — a savvy move which has smoothed their earnings across the year and created a thriving local business that employs 18 locals and offers a much-needed service.



“People started asking us if we could help with their short-term rentals when they were selling or buying with us. We were already doing property management and, although it’s quite different in terms of legalities and day-to-day demands, we thought it added a valuable income stream,” says Craig, who started out in property valuations and moved into real estate 20 years ago, before joining established local realtor Tom Cabassi in 2010.



While staffing is often the bugbear for rural businesses, Karen says they’ve been lucky to have built a team who feel like family.

“We only employ locals, and they know the properties and the area so well because they are part of the community. Many started out as casuals, but now we can offer them a salary which is more sustainable. We’re pretty flexible too — we understand most people are working around kids and family, and we’re happy to accommodate if it means we keep good staff!” she explains.



Country Values Holiday Homes now manages short-term accommodation bookings for over 60 homes scattered throughout Guilderton, Seabird, Ledge Point and Lancelin, with the latest technology streamlining the management of what sounds like an impossible juggle of cleaning schedules, bookings, and payments. But while their online platform neatly handles automatic payments and check-ins, sometimes the demands of needy guests require a real person on the end of the phone.



“Guest expectations have increased dramatically since we started. We manage a broad range of properties and, while some people love the simple old fibro shacks, others have much higher expectations. It’s a big part of the challenge to be really transparent and write accurate descriptions so people can choose the most suitable holiday home for their requirements,” said Craig.



Working together as a couple is another challenge.



“I stick to the sales and manage the sales team, and Karen pretty much does the holiday rental side of things and the office side of management — we worked out some time ago it was best we stayed on separate sides of the business! It gets tricky if big decisions have to be made quickly and we disagree!”



With offices in Bindoon, Gingin and Lancelin, and over 330 property sales across the region in the past 12 years, Craig has an in-depth understanding of the region. He grew up in Gingin, raised two children there, and has been a school board member and community volunteer for numerous groups. Currently a volunteer firefighter and Vice President of the Northern Valleys Business and Tourism group, the next step — a seat on the Shire of Gingin council — was almost a foregone conclusion. He won the new position at the last local government elections in October and is looking forward to seeing positive progression in the shire.



“Gingin has a lot to offer, and with a 4%+ annual population growth over the past couple of years, it’s one of the most rapidly growing shires in the country. But we have some challenges if we are going to meet the infrastructure demands and deliver the right amenities for that increase in residents. I’d also like to bridge the gap between the country and the coastal communities — we are a diverse shire, but there are some great opportunities to work together to benefit everyone,” he says.



With real estate prices surely at their peak this summer, properties are scarce and snapped up quicker than you can reel in a blowfish. And while high prices are good for business, listings are low, and Craig and Karen rely on the diversity they’ve invested in to keep the Country Values staff busy all year. Overall, Craig is optimistic about the future of the region — “All we need is a really big investment in tourism and the Northern Valleys will really take off,” he suggests.



If you’re keen for a sojourn by the coast, check out Country Values Holiday Homes at www.cvhh.com.au.