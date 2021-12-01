Bullsbrook Toy Library unveils new collection

On 19 November past and present members of the Bullsbrook Toy Library gathered to recognise the contribution of community members and unveil a new range of toys that were purchased with a grant from Swan Hills MLA, Jessica Shaw.

The toy library has been a part of the community for more than twenty years. Created in 1997, it was known as the Pearce Toy Library and located on the RAAF Base. In 2004, they amalgamated with the Pearce Social Group, becoming the Pearce Community Toy Library and Social Group and moved off base. There was short hiatus for the group and they now have a new home at the well-equipped Ethel Warren Bullsbrook Community Centre.

Like many volunteer-run groups, the toy library has struggled with low numbers and has come back from the brink of closing.

Group secretary Maxine Aitken says, “We are indebted to past committees for their hard work and commitment in ensuring the toy library remains a valuable community resource for our families.”

The group now run as Bullsbrook Toy Library and commissioned local artist Jessica Batten to design their new logo to go with their new name.

“Jess has given us a fantastic logo, with a delightful nod to our roots — having our little bull holding a plane. We love it! Thank you Jess!”

Bullsbrook Toy Library president Barbara Stanley and Jessica Shaw revealed the new toy collection. Jessica said, “My parents put a big emphasis on early learning and also instilled in me that we need to make sure we give our little ones as much support as we can.

“I really do value and appreciate the hard work that goes in to making sure that groups like this are available in our communities.”

If you are interested in joining the toy library (and what a great Christmas present a membership would make — new toys all year round!), you can email bullsbrooktoylibrary@gmail.com, follow them on Facebook @BullsbrookToyLibrary or pop in and see them. The library is open on the fourth Friday of the month from 3.15-5.15 pm at the Ethel Warren Bullsbrook Community Centre.