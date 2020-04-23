An introvert’s guide to isolating

I know, I know, it’s kind of hard to believe that I’m an introvert but I actually am. Whilst I do a pretty good job of faking it in social situations, my perfect weekend isn’t spending time at the pub, or going on wine tours, or going to festivals. It actually involves not leaving my property, reading or writing, and hanging out with my chickens (hey, no judging the crazy chicken lady!).

With The Virus That Shall Not Be Named currently wreaking havoc on the world, a lot of people are being confined to their homes. I’m not going to give advice on how to wash your hands or tips on surviving a dash to the supermarket, since I think we’ve reached Information Saturation about those things at this point, but what I will do is share some tips on how to remain at home for long periods of time without going stir crazy.

I think the main thing to remember is that the internet is your friend. Sure, let’s all keep our heads and remember to fact check those alarmist Facebook posts, and if all the bad news is getting to be too much, don’t check the news sites for a couple of days. However, we may be in isolation but that doesn’t mean we have to be isolated.

There are many free apps you can use to be able to make free video and voice calls with friends and loved ones – you just need an internet connection. So you might not be able to catch up with the grandkids but you can Facetime them! Join a Facebook group that’s for one of your hobbies and chat to other enthusiasts. Join a Discord Server and you’ll fall down the conversational rabbit hole.

Many museums are offering free online tours, universities are offering free courses, you can even learn another language, also for free. You’ll find step by step instructions online to teach yourself just about anything – book folding, a musical instrument, knitting, how to cook. This is the perfect opportunity to try something new. Have you been wanting to delve into your family history? You now have time to research!

Of course, not everyone wants to spend their time in front of a screen. Hazard reduction is a year round process so make sure your firebreaks are clear, rake some leaves, trim those low hanging branches. Begin a new exercise regime using basic equipment. Read that book you’ve been wanting to start. Write that book you’ve been meaning to. When was the last time you cleaned out your Tupperware cupboard? Or the spare room? Pull out those family photos and reminisce.

The world right now is a scary place but let’s not dwell on all the negatives – let’s recognise the opportunities we have and take advantage of them.