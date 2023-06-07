44 years, 18,500 journeys and generations of school kids

It was an emotional afternoon on Friday 19 May when Bindoon Primary School students, staff and parents celebrated local school bus driver Andy Gomersall’s last bus journey from the school to deliver students home throughout the Shire.

After more than 44 years behind the wheel of the big orange bus, ‘Mr Gom’ (as the kids call him) estimates he has driven over 1.45 million kilometres, making approximately 18,500 journeys transporting local kids, not just to school and back, but to swimming lessons, athletics events, and countless camps and school excursions.

“When we first started we used to do circles, one way one week, and the other way the next,” he explains. “That changed when the Gingin high school started, and then I’d just go in a clockwise direction.”

Andy has literally seen generations pass through the concertina doors since his first year in 1979, and many families in the region have put their children on the Gomersall buses they took themselves.

“Jenny Harris, Tony Glass, Tracey Haden, Clayton and Nick Smith and the Browns, Prestons and Foulkes-Taylors – I drove all of them and their kids on the bus!” recollects Andy.

“We bought the south run in 1995 and I used to do the Bullsbrook High School run too. I’d pick up 35 kids from here to Blue Plains Road and meet the Bully bus – that was before they put on the express!”

A mere 20 years ago, Andy’s wife Carolyn — ‘Mrs Gom’ —joined the bus brigade after retiring from teaching. Carolyn will also make her last bus run this year, handing over in September, when the school community has an even bigger celebration planned.

Even so, Bindoon Primary School Principal Amanda Robinson said it was important to commemorate Mr Gom’s actual last day, and the moment was recognised by students with three loud cheers followed by the cutting of a large and very impressive cake, expertly made in the shape of an orange school bus (quite rightly Andy got the Chittering number plate).

“We would like to recognise Mr Gom’s exemplary record,” said Mrs Robinson to the children, teachers and parents who gathered to acknowledge the event. “You have navigated the roads with unwavering professionalism and care, ensuring the safety of every precious passenger who has boarded your bus. Not only have you been a safe driver but you have also been reliable and collaborative, often partnering with us at the school.”

We wish Mr and Mrs Gom all the best for their new adventures, and wonder how long it will take before they can shake the three o’clock bus panic!