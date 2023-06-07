Cathy Brown and Annette Howard

The much-anticipated Choir & Drama Festival of the Country Women’s Association was held in the Bindoon Town Hall co-hosted by Koorunga and Chittering Bindoon Branches on Wednesday 3 May 2023.

It was attended by the CWA State President Mrs Anne Gething, CWA Honorary Life Members Mrs Sara Kenny and Mrs Jean Walker, also members and friends of the CWA branches: Jurien Bay, Cervantes, Moora, Badgingarra, Koorunga, Bullsbrook & Districts, Gidgegannup, Midland, Wanneroo and Chittering Bindoon. Annette Howard from Koorunga Branch compared the show.

The co-hosting branches were delighted with the great response. The hall was bursting.

In the Choir Section Moora, Badgingarra and Cervantes Choirs harmoniously and enthusiastically sang from categories song in a language, a sacred song or hymn, a song from a musical, and a song of their own choice. Norma Taylor sang and played her ukulele. The exuberant children of the Bindoon Primary School Choir and their talented music teacher Madeleine Speelman were a great hit with the crowd and had them all singing along.

Movement to Music was next. Arrhythmia by Koorunga, followed by belly dancing (while seated on a chair) complete with King Tom, by Moora. Spanish dancing girls, a toreador and even a ‘bull’ performed by Badgingarra, then glitz and glamour by Cervantes in Putting on the Ritz.

Comedy skits were based on the theme COVID, written and performed by Cervantes, Koorunga and Badgingarra. They were greatly enjoyed and certainly produced plenty of laughter. There was plenty of social distancing, sanitising and champagne.

Verse-themed ‘Celebrating Mothers’ recited by Bullsbrook and Districts, Moora, Cervantes and Koorunga were both nostalgic and funny. The audience could relate to the sentiment expressed in the verses.

Bindoon Line Dancers, directed by Heather Smith, in their boots, hats, black jeans and purple kerchiefs were happy to demonstrate a few of the dances that they practice in the Bindoon Hall on Monday and Thursday evening at 6 pm.

The talent of the writers, producers and performers was amazing. And the friendship of the members was wonderful.

Congratulations to members of Koorunga and Chittering Bindoon Branches for putting on a wonderful show. Thanks for the technical assistance given by Mr Tuarn Brown and Mr Wynton Trigg. Photos by Mr Tuarn Brown.