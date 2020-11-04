Toodyay Recreation Centre now open

The brand-new, $14 million Toodyay Recreation Centre has opened its doors to the community ahead of an official opening planned for 21 November.

The facility was funded by the Shire of Toodyay, the Federal Government, the Western Australian Government, the local community and Bendigo Bank. It includes an outdoor 25-metre swimming pool with leisure pool, a multi-purpose sporting pitch, four netball and basketball courts, four tennis courts and a pavilion with change rooms.

Toodyay Recreation Centre will also feature the familiar face of Northern Valleys swimming superstar Beck Foulkes-Taylor as she eagerly embraces her new role as manager of the centre.

“I’m excited to be on board for this brand-new facility, and proud to be the inaugural Venue Manager. Kick starting such an amazing centre is going to be challenging, but it’s a unique opportunity to work alongside the Shire of Toodyay and the community to hopefully grow both wet and dry land sports and activities.”

Beck is well known for her aquatic endeavours, achieving personal success in many competitive pursuits and imparting her knowledge and enthusiasm on future generations of swimmers in her coaching and swimming instructor roles.

“For me, swimming is more than a sport or hobby – it’s a passion,” says Beck. “When I train, I go in to the zone and the silence helps me reflect on everything. I make all my best decisions in the lap pool! Plus, my kids tell me I’m much nicer when I’ve trained!

“As well as the training, I love being able to compete in open water and in local swim meets. Setting these events as goals helps me focus in my everyday life and makes me feel part of a larger community.”

Shire of Toodyay has engaged Clublinks to manage, market and grow the facility, with the goal of making it an accessible and vibrant community space.

Shire President, Cr Rosemary Madacsi said, “In a time where community sport is key, it’s great to have such a vast and unique space all in the one area. We are delighted to partner with Clublinks and give the people of Toodyay and surrounding areas, the opportunity for new fitness options including aquatics.”

Clublinks’ CEO, Anthony Lawrence, is elated by the opportunity to manage such a significant regional precinct. He said, “It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to manage such a newly established sporting precinct and provide unique and tailored sporting options to the community. We look forward to creating new local jobs and providing access to all.”

A strong community focus is also a priority for Beck, who is pleased to see the long-awaited project come to fruition.

“It will enhance the lifestyle and wellbeing of the community and provide local residents with a state-of-the-art facility on their doorstep, negating the need to travel far to play and compete in sports of various kinds.

“I hope it will become a hub for the community – a place to meet and a place to play!”