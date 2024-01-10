Thousands flock to Mogumber New Year’s Eve Rodeo

The Gilmac Mogumber New Year’s Eve Rodeo has gone from strength to strength since the Mogumber locals established the community-run event in 2013.

2023 was a complete sell out for the second year in a row, attracting a record crowd of 3500 for the 9th Annual event. Even more phenomenal was the 1000+ people who joined the waitlist for tickets in the month leading up to the event. Unfortunately, not everyone could get a ticket to the place to be on New Year’s Eve.

The campers rolled into town as the gates opened at midday on the 31 December. A swarm of volunteer gate attendants welcomed the guests to Mogumber, and the volunteer parking crew lined the campers up in an orderly and safe fashion. Its impressive to see the myriad of camping set ups, from the trusty swag to the full 4WD caravan. The camping paddock is provided by a local farming family, giving travellers a safe place to camp overnight so they can start 2024 safely.

Mogumber volunteers endeavour to improve year on year and the popularity of the new shaded bar area, casual seating and big screen TVs was a hit with the crowd. The XXXX Gold MogumBAR became the most popular place to be amongst the new demographics of attendees, causing a new pressure point at the entry to the licensed area. The committee has already started work on a new application, to allow the entire rodeo venue to be licensed in 2024, catering to the newfound demographics.

The first portion of competition was moved to the earlier time slot of 9 am, to deal with the summer heat. Run without spectators present, the extra time allows officials to process the record 191 competitors who entered 312 event slots.

The market stalls and food vendors were ready as the spectator gates opened, and a new hat or boots were on the list for many attendees. The InsTRUCKta virtual reality trailer was a popular activity, sponsored by RSA Contractors and helping the community learn to interact with trucks safety. The RSA team also sponsored one of the water trucks, joining with local volunteers to arrange dust suppression before and during the event. The new kids activities such as old McDonalds petting farm and the face painting were enjoyed by the littlest visitors to Mogumber.

The Junior competitors were the first to perform to the crowd, showcasing the future talent of Rodeo in WA. Local business Western Hay sponsored all the barrel racing events and kindly provided sponsorship hats to every single barrel racer in attendance at the event. The U11 Barrel Race was won by Cobb Oversby in a time of 23:22 over Moora local Sadie Spong in the second-place time of 30:28. Bindoon’s Lucy Oversby won the 11-U14 Junior Barrels in a fast time of 18:28 and Aliyah Jacklin placed first in the 14-U18 Juvenile Barrel in 18:41 seconds.

The 8-U11 Steer Ride was sponsored by Sons of Smoko and it was Archie Wadlow who passed 8 seconds to win the event. Hunter Ross and Robson Lundy placed equal first in the 11-U14 Steer Ride sponsored by Summit Fertilizers. Barnes Hydraulics sponsored the 14-U18 Steer Ride where Cash Kestel won the close event with a score of 64, just 1 point ahead of Jackson Dickson on 63. The Honourable Melissa Price MP sponsored the Junior Breakaway which was won by Jeremy Brown.

Hayley Hall has filled the role of Entries Secretary at the New Year’s Eve Rodeo for 9 years, so it was wonderful to see her win the Novice Barrel event in a time of 18:69. The Open Ladies Barrel Race was won by Sally Latham in 17:60 seconds.

As the sun set, the new stadium quality lighting was switched on around the arena. The Mogumber Community worked hard to achieve this capital improvement in 2023, with volunteers digging the trenches, fabricating the lighting poles, and laying cables. JD’s Electrical sponsored some of the installation. The project removed the hum of the 8 lighting tower motors that sat next to the spectators and provided a crisp viewing experience for guests.

The Bulls were too good for the cowboys in the Open Bull Ride, with no times recorded. However, Tyrell Metcalf produced a great ride in the Novice Bull Ride with a score of 72 points.

Returning to their hometown was daughter and father team Kiara & Justin Edwards. They won the Team Roping event sponsored by the local Kamarah Speckles Stud. Laurance Oversby won the Rope & Tie sponsored by Mogumber’s Proten. Michael Stanley came first in the Moora Toyota Steer Wrestling and Mikhael Tatnell won the Boekeman Machinery Bareback with a score of 64 points, just 1 point ahead of Joel Ruff. It was another close result with the Barnes Hydraulics Saddle Bronc when Mick Reimers scored 71 points, ahead of Michael Stanely with 70 points.

It was Bindoon Local Amanda Oversby who won the Northern Valley News Steer Undecorating in 2:61 seconds.

A big thank you to the silver level sponsors Halligan Rural Supplies, The Farm Co, Borrello Group, Caravel Minerals, Smiths Transport, Western Berry Company, Fuel Distributors, and Anspach Ag Contracting. And of course, the Club thanks Gilmac, their gold level sponsor who continues to support the community year on year.

Over 100 volunteers staff the rodeo via the members of the Mogumber Outback Club. Locals were very thankful to have a dozen new volunteers from the wider community join their crew this year. MOC is always keen to welcome new volunteers and offer free entry to the event, a souvenir hat and meal voucher to all volunteers. It’s not only the event day where help is needed, as there is a week either side of the event where volunteers set up and pack down the massive event site. They reach close to exhaustion but are so proud of the results that they continue to contribute each year.

While the first Mogumber New Years Eve Rodeo was held in 2013, the Covid years mean 2024 will be the 10th Anniversary. The community of Mogumber and the surrounding districts have worked hard to produce an event which attracts tourists to the area and achieves much needed fundraising for the district. All profits from the event are put back into community projects. The Mogumber Outback Club thank every single person and organisation who has helped the Club reach this point. There is no doubt the hard work of the Mogumber Community will make the 10th Anniversary the biggest and best New Year’s Eve Rodeo.