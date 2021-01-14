Strong support shown for Chittering Chamber of Commerce

On Friday 4 December the Chittering Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting at the Bindoon Bakehaus. Taking place in an early morning breakfast format, the meeting welcomed over 30 members of the local business community, including Shane Love MLA, Matthew Gilfellon, Shire of Chittering CEO and Kylie Hughes, Shire of Chittering President. The group heard from Destination Perth CEO Tracey Cinavas-Prosser while enjoying a morning coffee and delicious breakfast.

Destination Perth is the region’s peak destination marketing organisation responsible for promoting Perth and surrounds as a desirable leisure destination and Tracey explained how local business can tap into the resources and support that Destination Perth has to offer. Re-iterating how all local business in our region can benefit from increased tourism, either directly or indirectly as support business.

“We were left with a resounding feeling that Tracey is just a phone call away, and many members have expressed their enthusiasm for collaborating to increase tourism opportunities in the region as a result,” said President Trish Murrell.

“It was wonderful to see many familiar faces from our local business community joined by a few new ones. We really missed the opportunity to network during COVID- 19 restrictions and it was fantastic to gather once again. The roar of chatter and exchange of business cards and ideas which followed the formalities reaffimed that this type of event is much appreciated and important for our region,” she said.

After five years in the position, Trish Murrell, of Northern Valleys Tax, was re-elected without opposition during the AGM. Joining the team as Secretary is newcomer to the Chamber Nicolette Ward, Company Secretary of Bendigo Bank Bindoon, Bullsbrook and Ellenbrook. Committee Members remained mostly the same with Vice President Gina Sanderson (Chittering Acres), Treasurer Nadine Marshall (Chittering Bookkeeping), Colleen Osborne and Chris Waldie as joint representatives of Chittering Tourism Assoc, and forming the committee Tamieka Preston (Northern Valleys News), Araluen Hagan (14K Brewery), Mel Jones (Prideland Eggs), Euan Martin (Shire of Chittering EDO) and Amy Connell (Country Values Real Estate).

If you are interested in joining the Chittering Chamber of Commerce email chitteringcc@gmail.com for membership information and join our Facebook community @ChitteringChamberOfCommerce to keep in touch and be notified of upcoming events.