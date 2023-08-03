South Midlands Polocrosse juniors shine in test series

Kerryn Parsons

Archie Thomas (15) of Lower Chittering, member of the local South Midlands Polocrosse Club was selected to represent Australia earlier this year in a Test Series against South Africa. Australia and South Africa continue to be the heavy weights of International Polocrosse, and this test series proved no different.

Four Junior Boys and four Junior Girls (16 years and under) were selected from across Australia to play in the International Mixed Test Series, held in Albury NSW on the 21 to 23 April 2023.

Archie was required to supply three horses to go in the pool from which the competing horses are drawn. South African players are provided with horses and tack by Australian players. Thus, Archie’s family made the long four-day, 7000 km round trip across the Nullarbor to Albury, NSW with a truck and horses.

The hard work and miles thankfully payed off with the Australian Junior Side taking out the final of a 3-test series in a nail biting deciding game.

The well represented South Midlands Polocrosse Club also had Junior Members representing in a Western Australian Under 16 side, and Under 12 side at the Albury Junior Classic. Tanaysha Thomas, Sophie Miller and Will Sibley were part of the winning Division 2 Under 16 side, with Tanaysha also taking out Best Female No 2. Sophie was awarded Female Best No 3, and Will the Male Best No 3 and Champion Stock Horse.

Jasper Thomas and Lachlan Miller were part of the WA Under 12 Division 2 winning side, with Lachlan also taking out Best No 1.

South Midlands Polocrosse Club will be hosting their inaugural 66th annual tournament on the 26 and 27 of August 2023. We invite all locals to come on down and take advantage of the free entry to Sandown Park and enjoy the fast paced, action packed sport of Polocrosse.