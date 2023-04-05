Some councils are going out of their way to conserve old trees — even non-indigenous ones — yet our local authority, the Shire of Chittering, cannot bring themselves to right a wrong, and change an outrageous decision to destroy three of Muchea’s Heritage Listed Marri’s.

The City of South Perth, for example, is known for its avenues of Jacaranda trees and are endeavouring to preserve what tree history they have (also to combat the recent label of Perth having the lowest tree canopy in Australia).

In contrast, Shire of Chittering Councillors see it more optimal to destroy 3 x 100+ year-old indigenous Marri’s. Trees that have been Heritage Listed, and provide protection for Black Cockatoos, numerous other wildlife and people, and are iconic to the Muchea Recreation Precinct. All to create a fifth netball court that is simply not required.

Admittedly, the change to the schematic plan of the revamped Muchea Recreation Centre would cost a few $1,000, but an extra court would be closer to $50,000 (not including the demolition of our trees and the ongoing maintenance of the court itself).

So, why are the Shire of Chittering not changing their decision, now that the fact of the demolition of heritage trees has been brought to their attention? Is it ignorance? Sorry, no excuse now. Is it because they have to change a plan? Sorry, the overall cost far outweighs the initial cost of a schematic plan change.

Is it because they don’t want to be shown that they have made a mistake and are now going ahead despite multiple protestations, petitions and advise otherwise? It appears the latter is the case!