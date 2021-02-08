Our love of Mitchell Martin

He heralds from the south west but the Northern Valleys have been quick to adopt Mitchell Martin as their own. The 23-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist has recently performed at a string of local events and venues, including Taste of Chittering, Nesci Estate and Bindoon Hall.

Mitchell’s music is influenced by the likes of Dean Lewis, Ruel, Jack Garratt, Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi and his appeal is wide-reaching both as a solo artist and with his five piece, and his blend of indie, folk, pop and rock genres.

As a live performer, Mitchell gives his all to his fans and audiences regardless of whether he is performing at a country hall or headlining a show in front of 50,000 people at Optus Stadium for Telethon.

Mitchell is a self-funded independent artist who works hard at his craft and has secured his place in the Australian music scene supporting legends such as Killing Heidi, Sheppard, Katy Steele (Little Birdy), Kyle Lionhart and Josh Pyke. With two albums already under his belt, Mitchel Martin Music has been streamed by millions across Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. The most recent single Please Come Home debuted at number 3 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter Chart.

On Spotify, his single Dim the Lights landed in its All New Rock editorial playlist with over a quarter of a million followers and the song’s remix by German producer SVNIIVAN is at around half a million.

Be Myself was nominated in 2019 for the Western Australian Song of the Year by WAM and he was recently awarded a recording prize at NSW’s Grove Studios, renowned creative home to leading artists and producers.

This year, Mitchell and his 5-piece-band are undertaking his second Western Australian Tour with shows scheduled around the state. Mitchell will be taking along special guests Joan and The Giants and having local acts from each regional town open the shows.

Local fans can catch them next in Perth at The Bird on 18 February and tour dates can be found on www.mitchellmartinmusic.com.