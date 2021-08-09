New St John Chittering Gingin subcentre officially open

While the wettest July in decades may have hampered St John Ambulance Chittering-Gingin Subcentre Chairperson Dennis Badcock’s vision of the day, it didn’t dampen the spirits of volunteers and community representatives who gathered on Saturday 31 July to officially open the state-of the-art new subcentre.

“When we planned the day, I imagined the fine crowd in front of me, all doors open looking out on the vista, beautiful and green this time of year and — this time of morning — the rising sun bathing us in sunlight,” Dennis laughs, as the actual conditions involved the fine crowd sheltered inside, doors closed to be protected from the extreme wintery conditions.

Plans for the new subcentre began in 2015 and the building replaces one that had been used for nearly a century.

Dennis explains, “Our existing subcentre building was tiring at a rate of knots and fast becoming unsuitable for our purposes, especially with the 2-bay vehicle garage, detached from the main building.

“The shared vision was for a building that would suit us well into the future, to include a four-vehicle ambulance bay, adequate training space and amenities, including a working kitchen area and some form of personnel quarters to accommodate overnight and rostered ambulance officers.

“Shire of Chittering have been a major sponsor, thank you to CEO Matthew Gilfelon and President Kylie Hughes – your generosity and efforts have benefitted the subcentre and the local Chittering community. Thank you also to our immediate past Chittering Shire CEO Alan Sheridan — Alan was instrumental at Shire level in being able to secure this particular site for our project.

“Thank you to plumber Noel Russell and Peter Haydon, long term local earthmoving contractor who both contributed gratis work to this project and finally, thank our to our hard-working building committee.”

The commemorative plaque was unveiled by Shayne Leslie, Chairperson of St John Ambulance WA and CEO Michelle Fyfe. Michelle said, “The work that has gone into this build…it kind of takes your breath away. I know it’s taken a little while and there’s been some ups and downs, but as we look around, we can say that it was absolutely worth it.

“The old subcentre down the road served us well for many years and where we are sitting now will serve us for the next 100. We hope the subcentre will continue to support the St John network and this local community.”

She also thanked the volunteers for their donation of time and dedication to their patients.



“You are an amazing representation of your community, so on behalf of St John, thank you.”

The building project from inception to completion was creatively summed up in George Gifford’s poem, The Bindoon Subcentre, which he was tasked with writing at short notice. You can enjoy George’s poem below.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can email chitteringgingin@stjohnambulance.com for more information.

The Bindoon Subcentre

George Gifford

The old building had served for nigh sixty years,

Bringing comfort and succour to many,

St John’s training was there, for any health scare,

With an ambulance serviced and running.

There were cracks in the floor, leaky windows and door.

And the holes in the roof needed buckets,

It was draughty and cold with septics so old,

You were never quite sure they were running.

As the time passed, with the stumps sinking fast,

Volunteers’ time became precious,

More time patching tin, or the flooring within,

Meant less time on the road with their patient.

It didn’t seem right, having been out all night,

To be up on the roof mending tin,

And one volunteer man, with raised hammer in hand,

Yelled, “A bloody new building, is needed!”

Twelve years have passed, since he uttered that blast,

The hurdles and pitfalls were many,

But your committee all knew, and the Shire did too,

That a new subcentre was needed.

Money was raised, call out earnings were saved,

No funding received from elsewhere,

Then with money in hand, a new centre was planned,

While the old stumps, just rotted away.

So many were asked, then given a task,

That all were so happy to do,

So thank you, one and all, you answered the call,

Our new building is open to view.