Nectarine, feta & rocket salad

I’ve been loving this fruity feta and rocket salad lately — it’s ideal on a hot summer day and works well with just about anything, especially grilled fish or leftover ham (if you are still enjoying the last of a Christmas leg). I used beautiful Beermullah nectarines*, Dobra greens, Borrello feta and West Australian grown Omega walnuts — making it an almost entirely locavore salad bar the balsamic vinegar which I can’t seem to find a local counterpart for! Hopefully Araluen will invent a fantastic solution to that dilemma soon!! 🙂

*Note: peaches also work wonderfully in this salad.

Ingredients

2/3 bag of rocket

2 or 3 ripe nectarines pitted and sliced

1/2 cup walnuts roughly chopped

1/2 cup marinated feta cheese chopped or crumbled

Splash of balsamic vinegar

Extra olive oil as needed

Salt and pepper

Method

Spread the rocket thickly over a large flat platter or plate.

Top with the nectarine slices, either in a pattern as left or scatter if you prefer.

Crumble over the feta, spooning the oil marinade over as well. If you use an unmarinated feta, drizzle some olive oil over as well.

Sprinkle the walnuts evenly over the platter.

Splash with balsamic vinegar just before serving, and add more olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.