Muchea art musings

It was a bittersweet inaugural Muchea Art exhibition held on Saturday 2 September in the soon-to-be demolished Muchea Hall.

“This hall has served us well, and it will be sad to see it go!” reminisced Muchea Tree Farm’s Natalie Vallance, who organised the exhibition as part of the Chittering Spring Festival.

Natalie was inspired to bring together works of local artists to add to the fun of the Spring Festival. “There’s just so much talent locally,” she said. ”I was amazed at how many artists ended up joining the competition.”

Winner of the People’s Choice Award, Stacy Stanly is based in Muchea, and says she has loved drawing people and animals from a young age. “My current work focuses on creating hyper-realistic artworks using pastels and pastel pencils,” she explained.

Very close runner up Morris Jacobs is well known to many for his regional murals, including the one in Bindoon on the office of our Member for the Agricultural region, Martin Aldridge MLC.

The awards were presented by Tamieka Preston who commented on the diversity of media and styles. She said, “While the subjects of plants and animals were widely embraced, each artist shared their experience in a unique way.

“I was particularly impressed by the beautiful textile work of Bianca Smith who takes direction from traditional crafts using dyed fibres and weaving to create her pieces.”

“It was a pleasure to see so many works and fascinating to read about what inspired each artist,” said Natalie. “What a great send off for the hall.”