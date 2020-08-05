Great musicians do much more than sing and play instruments on stage. They connect with their audience on a soul level, by sharing stories, feelings and taking them on a journey through their sets.

Two of WA’s talents, indie folk duo Oceanique and powerhouse Tracey Barnett, did just this on Friday night at Bindoon Hall thanks to hosts Bindoon Entertainment, Arts and Theatre (B.E.A.T.).

Tunes literally flowed from the lips of guitarist Maddy and keyboardist Jess. The Larkman twin’s songs were as their name Oceanique suggests — lulling, harmonious and mesmerising. Next up was WA Music Industry Award winner, Tracey Barnett, who got toes tapping with her irresistible blend of blues and roots, alternative country and acoustic rock.

A highlight of both performances was the artists sharing lyrics and tales of their emotions and experiences as artists, particularly during their period of isolation due to COVID restrictions which clearly brought out some of their best creativity.

The night signalled the official return of community group BEAT’s live music events. On Saturday 19 September, John Ralph will deliver folk songs from his latest album then on 27th November, the Mitchell Martin Band is supported by Joan and the Giants. Keep an eye on social media for further details and to purchase tickets.

For those who enjoyed the drinks on Friday, the ginger beer and shrub blends by 14K Brewery will soon be available at Northern Valleys Locavore Store.

B.E.A.T.’s events are about much more than live music! They bring our community together to celebrate and sing and dance along with WA talent who uniquely engage their audience in the relaxed space of the Bindoon Hall. If Friday night’s gig was anything to go by, be sure you’re at the next one!