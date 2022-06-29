We’ve come to the end of International Pride Month and I hope that you’ve enjoyed this series. My goal was to help people understand a little bit more about the LGBTIQA+ community and even if you’ve learned just one little thing, I’ll be so happy. Today I’m going to leave you with a few resources that you can use to find out more, to support a loved one, or if you need help yourself, somewhere that you can reach out to.

pflagPerth: helps families and friends understand and support their LGBTIQA+ loved ones with knowledge, acceptance, love and pride. They hold in person, peer-led meetings in Perth every two months.

Connect Groups: this website lists various support groups including peer support groups, mental health help, drop-in centres, social groups, and even a support group for LGBTIQA+ Catholics.

Living Proud: has provided peer-support, information, and resources to the LGBTIQA+ community for over forty years and are the longest running organisation of their kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Rainbow Network: Rainbow Network is a fantastic website for LBGTIQA+ youth. Although specifically for Victoria, it has a great resources page with a guide for coming out, links for QTIPOC (Queer, Trans, or Intersex People of Colour), and several links for sexual health and relationships.

Thank you so much for reading – it was great to have you along on this journey with me.