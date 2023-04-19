The people of Gingin first heard about Jim Gordon’s exploits in October 1941 and were delighted and proud of this quiet and modest young man who had been awarded the Victoria Cross for gallantry in battle. So much so that, on 12 July 1942, a plaque in his honour was unveiled in front of the Gingin post office, which is now located on the war memorial in front of the shire offices. Jim grew up on his parents’ properties at Namban, near Moora, and (from 1917) at Gingin. Educated at local state schools, he worked as a drover, rouseabout and farmer.

On 26 April 1940 a young man from Gingin, Jim Gordon, understated his age and enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force joining the 2/31st Infantry Battalion. In September of that year he embarked for the Middle East. In July 1941, his unit was engaged in the Syria-Lebanon campaign against the Vichy French. It was during the Battle of Jezzine, Syria that the following deed took place.

Private Gordon’s company came under intense machine-gun fire from Vichy French forces and its advance was halted.

At this juncture in the effort to advance, Lieut. M.G. Davis and Cpl. POLLARD were killed, Sgt. SMITH, Pte SCOTT and Pte LUFF seriously wounded (Pte Luff dying of wounds after being taken to hospital) The further advance of the two forward pls involved was impossible whilst the enemy M.G. post existed. The enemy position was fortified and completely covered the area on which Pte Gordon, and the remainder of the two pls were located.

Pte Gordon, noting the situation, and on his own initiative, crept forward under fire, including grenades, and succeeded in approaching close to the post. He then charged it from the front and with the bayonet killed the four enemy machine gunners. His action completely demoralised the enemy in the area and was a magnificent inspiration to his comrades.

The Coy, due to the gallant action of Pte. Gordon was able to advance and took the position. During the remainder of the action that night and the following morning, as on all previous occasions, Pte. Gordon fought with equal gallantry being constantly in close fighting with the enemy.

The action of Pte. Gordon was considered worthy of the highest decoration and was award the Victoria Cross.

Corporal Gordon returned to Australia in March 1942, and after recovering from a bout of malaria, reached Papua in November 1942. In July 1943 he was promoted to sergeant. After seeing further action in New Guinea, he returned to Australia in January 1944. He spent more time in hospital with malaria and performed administrative duties before being discharged on 17 February 1947.

Finding civilian life did not suit him, Gordon joined the Australian Regular Army on 2 December 1947, achieving the rank of Warrant Officer II in 1950. He retired from the army on 1 August 1968, then worked as a groundsman at Campbell Barracks, Swanbourne, until 1975.

Survived by his wife and their son, he died on 19 July 1986 at the Repatriation General Hospital, Hollywood, and was cremated with full military honours. The Jim Gordon ward at the former Repatriation General Hospital has been named in his honour.

Source; http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Gordon_(VC)