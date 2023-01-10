The 2022 Gilmac Mogumber New Year’s Eve Rodeo was a sell-out success. Over 3000 people flocked to Mogumber on 31 December, holding the golden ticket many were searching for. After the sell-out was announced, the MOC phone rang non-stop. The public pleaded for an extra ticket release and the online scammers reared their nasty heads, trying to sell fake tickets.

The New Year’s Eve Rodeo is the major fundraising activity of the Mogumber Community, and the committee would have loved to sell more tickets, however a responsible decision was the right decision. The infrastructure just held on, and sheer determination pushed the volunteers through the massive workload, ensuring guests had an enjoyable experience.

The Mogumber Outback Club has been through a two-year pause, as COVID caused event planning issues. During this time, MOC also searched for a new venue, after the 2020 Aboriginal heritage designation of their previous site at the Mogumber Oval. A community-minded farming family offered a portion of their paddock and plans for a new event site were put into motion. A new arena was built by volunteers over several weeks, digging 304 holes then positioning and welding hundreds of panels and gates into place. The arena design has been given the thumbs up from competitors and is possibly the best design and surface in WA.

As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the Mogumber Outback Club have big plans to bring about a world class facility. MOC are preparing a Development Application for their local Shire, seeking approval to hold further events at the new site.

A campground is sponsored by the Road Safety Commission, encouraging attendees to camp over night rather than driving home tired. The safety message was well received and approximately 95% of attendees chose to camp overnight. The volunteers at the ticket gate were kept very busy. The parking crew lined up the 4×4’s, camper trailers and caravans. There was a noticeable increase on previous years, proving the ‘COVID Camping and Caravanning trend’ has changed the way people travel around Western Australia.

2022 was the first year the Mogumber Outback Club volunteers took on operation of the licensed bar at the event. Many club members undertook the Responsible Service of Alcohol training and rose to the challenge. Nearly 2000 people walked into the licensed area. The crowd was so well behaved, and the volunteers were astounded to receive constant smiles and thanks from patrons. It made the hard work so worthwhile.

A record number of competitors attended the event, competing in 328 competition runs. Starting at the earlier time of 1 pm, there was plenty of action to watch. The weather was kind and the grandstands and viewing area started to fill quickly.

The future of rodeo is in great hands, with many talented juniors moving through the age groups.

Western Hay sponsor all categories of Barrel Racing. The U11 Barrels was won by Russel Oversby. His sister Lucy Oversby won the 11-U14 Barrels and Brianna Maxwell took home 1st place in the 14-U18 Juvenile Barrel category. The Hon Melissa Price MP sponsored the Junior Breakaway Roping and Samantha Collins won first place. Coby McCarthy was number one in the Elders Moora 11-U14 Junior Steer Ride and Dakota Watts won the Boekeman Machinery 14-U18 Juvenile Steer Ride. The steers were too good for the Horseland Midland 8-U11 Steer Ride with no times recorded.

The novice categories were very popular. 40 bull riders competed in the Novice Bull Ride sponsored by the Hon. Shane Love and Hon. Martin Aldridge MP from the Nationals. The Novice Barrel Race was also sponsored by Western Hay and Sally Lathan with the tip time of 16:57 out of 55 riders.

The RSA Contracting Rope and Tie was won by Kayne Lincoln and Jocelyn Henneberry won the Steer Undecorating event sponsored by Northern Valley News. Duane Fuller and Mark Maxwell were the winning combination in the Team Roping event sponsored by Kamarah Speckles and TAMA. Peacock Settlements have guided the Mogumber Outback Club through their recent purchase of the Historic Mogumber Tavern and MOC promoted them as sponsor of the Breakaway Roping event which was won by Bronwyn Hill.

MP Darren West sponsored the Saddlebronc events which was won by Jack Collins. Dylan Ruff was the winner of Moora Toyota’s Steer Wrestling event and Amber Bowtell won the Western Hay Ladies Barrel Race with a time of 16:329 seconds. The CBH Bareback event had equal first winners of Brook White and Kit Le Lievre. The final event of the evening was the Borrello Gingin Meatworks Bull Ride, won by Jack Collins, his second win for the evening.

The Mogumber Outback Club would like to thank the sponsors of the Bucking Chutes — Anspach Ag Contracting, Halligan Rural Supplies, The Farm Co, ProTen, Borrello Beef and Smiths Transport. Thanks also to Fuel Distributors, the sponsor of the Time Event Chute, who’s fuel kept the lights and generators running throughout the night. The Mogumber Community especially thank Gilmac for their continued support as gold sponsor, taking naming rights of the Gilmac Mogumber New Years Eve Rodeo in 2022.

A thorough debrief was held after the event and the Mogumber Outback Club has numerous ideas and plans to work on for the next event.